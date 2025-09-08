Genshin Impact Luna I Phase I events schedule

Genshin Impact has announced all the events and their release schedule for the first phase of version Luna I. This half will feature most of the events in the upcoming update, including two of the anniversary rewards, the flagship event, character banners, and Chronicled Wish.

Travelers can find the complete Genshin Impact Luna I Phase I event schedule in this article.

All events in Genshin Impact Luna I Phase I

To Temper Thyself and Journey Far

Get a free constellation for a 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Version Luna I will release the first cycle of the highly anticipated To Temper Thyself and Journey Far. The cycle will begin as soon as the new version drops and will end on December 1, 2025. You can complete weekly designated quests during the event duration to obtain several rewards, including Crown of Insight, Sanctifying Elixir, Dust of Enlightenment, and a Stella Fortuna.

The Stella Fortuna can be used to unlock one Constellation of any of the characters available in the event. That said, you must also already own that character.

Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventide Radiance

Pick a free standard banner 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventide Radiance is an anniversary event that will be available from the release of Luna I till October 21, 2025. You can select any one of the 5-star characters from the standard banner for free.

The Clink Clank Whiz-Kid!

Get a free copy of Aino (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get a free copy of Aino by progressing in the A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves Archon Quest. This reward will be permanently available in the game after the Luna I update.

Missive of Grace - A Thank You Gift

Anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Log in on the following days to get anniversary rewards:

September 28, 2025 - Primogem x400, Ujola Cat x1

- Primogem x400, Ujola Cat x1 September 29, 2025 - Primogem x400, Fragile Resin x2

- Primogem x400, Fragile Resin x2 September 30, 2025 - Primogem x400, Sanctifying Elixir x1

- Primogem x400, Sanctifying Elixir x1 October 1, 2025 - Primogem x400, Rotor Hovering Daybed x1

You can claim all the rewards from the in-game mail.

Clink Clank Clash

Clink Clank Clash (Image via HoYoverse)

Clink Clank Clash is the flagship event in the Genshin Impact Luna I update. You can complete all four gameplay formats in this to obtain the following rewards:

Primogem

Crown of Insight

Hero's Wit

Weapon ascension materials

Character talent level-up materials

Mora

Sanctifying Unction

Etherlight Spindlelute (Catalyst)

Etherlight Spindlelute refinement materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

The event will take place from September 12, 2025, to September 29, 2025.

Stygian Onslaught

Stygian Onslaught reset (Image via HoYoverse)

The Stygian Onslaught will also reset in Genshin Impact Luna I on September 17, 2025. You can complete the challenge to get Primogems, Dust of Enlightenment, and Hero's Wit.

Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza

Dodoco's Blow-Up-Erative Bomb-Nanza (Image via HoYoverse)

Dodoco's Blow-Up Erative Bomba-Nanza is another iteration of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure and will feature new challenges. Completing it will give you the following rewards:

Primogem

Sanctifying Unction

Hero's Wit

Mora

Character talent level-up material

Dodoco's Blow-Up Erative Bomba-Nanza will start on September 29, 2025, and end on October 13, 2025.

Limited-time Archon Quest Rewards

Complete the Archon Quest within the time limit to get Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain up to 620 Primogems and character ascension materials by completing A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves Archon Quest before October 21, 2025.

Limited-time Exploration Rewards

Explore the map to get limited-time rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

After the Genshin Impact Luna I update, you can increase the exploration progress in Lempo Isle, Paha Isle, and Hiisi Island to get up to 400 Primogems. The limited-time rewards will be available until December 2, 2025.

Travelers' Tales

Meet characters to get Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers' Tales will be permanently available in Genshin Impact after the Luna I update. You can visit various locations every day randomly to meet different characters, and for every 10 characters you meet, you will get 50 Primogems.

Repertoire of Myriad Melodies Update

Play a musical performance to get Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the new performances in the Repertoire of Myriad Melodies to obtain 60 Primogems. The event will be available after the Luna I update until October 21, 2025.

