Genshin Impact 2025 anniversary date and all rewards

Genshin Impact will have its fifth anniversary on September 28, 2025, and the developers have shared details regarding special rewards that players can obtain during the anniversary update. The anniversary will take place during the Luna I update, which will release on September 10, 2025.During the Luna I special program, developers announced various benefits for all players, ranging from beginners to veterans. On that note, this article provides a countdown to the anniversary date and lists all rewards announced for Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary.Genshin Impact anniversary date, countdown, and rewards for 2025As mentioned previously, the fifth anniversary of Genshin Impact will take place on September 28, 2025. The developers have also mentioned that a special login event will commence on the same day, allowing players to obtain rewards such as Intertwined Fates and Dust of Enlightenment, among other items.Apart from this, some other rewards such as Primogems, Ujola Cat, Sanctifying Elixir, etc., will be directly sent to your in-game mail each day, starting from September 28, 2025.Here's a countdown to keep track of the time left until Genshin's fifth anniversary:All Genshin Impact anniversary rewards in the Luna I version1) Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventide RadiancePlayers will receive a standard banner 5-star character selector during the Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)The developers have mentioned that players can invite a standard banner 5-star character from the new Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventide Radiance event. Furthermore, this event will start as soon as Luna I version drops, and users can choose any 5-star character from the list below:Diluc (Pyro Claymore)Keqing (Electro Sword)Jean (Anemo Sword)Qiqi (Cryo Sword)Mona (Hydro Catalyst)Tighnari (Dendro Bow)Yumemizuki Mizuki (Anemo Catalyst)Dehya (Pyro Claymore)Furthermore, gamers will also get some of the Ascension Materials of the selected character, which should be enough to ascend them to Level 60.2) Rainbow's End: Silvery FluxNew login events (Image via HoYoverse)This event features a cumulative login event, and another one from which you will get rewards directly to your in-game mail. These special events start from September 28, 2025, and will last till the end of the Luna I version.Below are the rewards you can gain from the cumulative check-in event:Intertwined Fate x10Dust of Enlightenment x1Hero's Wit x8Mora x80,000For the second event, the special rewards and items will be directly sent to your in-game mail over the course of a few days, and they are:Primogems x1600Rotor Hovering Daybed x1Ujola Cat x1Sanctifying Elixir x1Fragile Resin x2The initial top-up bonus for Genesis Crystals will also be reset after the Luna I version releases globally.3) To Temper Thyself and Journey FarSpecial event to get constellations of older characters (Image via HoYoverse)The developers have shared details of a special event called To Temper Thyself and Journey Far, through which you can get constellations for many older characters.Furthermore, they have mentioned that players can get up to four unique constellations for characters in a year. However, they can only get the constellations for a character that they already own.4) Masterless Stella FortunaMasterless Stella Fortuna will be added from the upcoming Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)Lastly, the HoYoverse has shared details regarding a forthcoming item, Masterless Stella Fortuna, which will enable players to level up their characters to Level 95 and 100.That said, obtaining this item is significantly tough, since you can only get it after you obtain a constellation for a character that you already have at C6. Furthermore, you need three Masterless Stella Fortuna to upgrade any character to Level 100.