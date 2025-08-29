New Genshin Impact feature will give you free constellations for older characters 

The Genshin Impact Luna I live stream was recently held, and developers have announced a new feature for this version. They mentioned that players can obtain free constellations for older 5-star characters by completing specific challenges in the &quot;To Temper Thyself and Journey Far&quot; event.Furthermore, the devs have mentioned that players can get up to four unique constellations for the characters featured in this event. However, certain limitations and prerequisites must be met before Travelers can participate in it.This article outlines all details regarding the new Genshin Impact feature, which will provide free constellations for older characters upon completing specific challenges.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I banners: First and second phasePlayers can get the constellations of older characters from this new Genshin Impact eventAs mentioned previously, during the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream, the developers announced a fresh event where players can get free constellations (cons) for some older 5-star characters. However, to obtain them, you must first own these characters. Furthermore, you must complete daily and weekly missions for eight weeks before you can get the cons for the selected character.Some other prerequisites to unlock this special event are as follows:Adventure Rank 14 or above.Complete &quot;Knights of Favonius&quot; in Archon Quest Prologue Act 1: &quot;The Outlander Who Caught the Wind.&quot;Complete the World Quest &quot;Welcome to the Adventurers' Guild.&quot;Each week, you will also have to complete five daily challenges. Lastly, you can complete the weekly missions in any eight of the 12 weeks during this event. Another essential restriction is that you can only claim each character's constellation once. These missions are straightforward, as you only need to collect daily commissions and use Original Resin every day.Also read: All Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewardsSince the duration of each cycle of the &quot;To Temper Thyself and Journey Far&quot; event will be 12 weeks, you can obtain a total of four unique constellations in one year. These are the characters that you can select in the new event:Jean (Anemo Sword)Diluc (Pyro Claymore)Qiqi (Cryo Sword)Mona (Hydro Catalyst)Keqing (Electro Sword)Klee (Pyro Catalyst)Tartaglia (Hydro Bow)Albedo (Geo Sword)Ganyu (Cryo Bow)Xiao (Anemo Polearm)Hu Tao (Pyro Polearm)Eula (Cryo Claymore)Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo Sword)Yoimiya (Pyro Bow)Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro Catalyst)Arataki Itto (Geo Claymore)Shenhe (Cryo Polearm)Yae Miko (Electro Catalyst)Kamisato Ayato (Hydro Sword)Tighnari (Dendro Bow)Cyno (Electro Polearm)Nilou (Hydro Sword)Wanderer (Anemo Catalyst)Dehya (Pyro Claymore)Baizhu (Dendro Catalyst)This list features all standard and limited banner characters released until version 3.6, except for the region's Archons, Yelan, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Alhaitham. Apart from the cons, players can also receive weekly rewards, such as Mystic Enhancement Ore, Crown of Insight, Hero's Wit, Sanctifying Elixir, Mora, Dust of Enlightenment, and Sanctifying Essence.Based on the description for this event, it seems that Travelers can choose to select the constellation for the selected character in the present or future cycles.We will have to wait for the release of the official Luna I version to learn more about the mechanics of this event. Furthermore, as of this writing, it is unclear whether the character pool will remain the same or will be increased with every cycle.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I release date, time, and countdown