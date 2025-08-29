  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • New Genshin Impact feature will give you free constellations for older characters 

New Genshin Impact feature will give you free constellations for older characters 

By Eswar Keshav
Published Aug 29, 2025 16:48 GMT
New Genshin Impact feature will give you free constellations for older characters
Here's how you can get constellations for some characters starting from the Genshin Impact Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact Luna I live stream was recently held, and developers have announced a new feature for this version. They mentioned that players can obtain free constellations for older 5-star characters by completing specific challenges in the "To Temper Thyself and Journey Far" event.

Ad

Furthermore, the devs have mentioned that players can get up to four unique constellations for the characters featured in this event. However, certain limitations and prerequisites must be met before Travelers can participate in it.

This article outlines all details regarding the new Genshin Impact feature, which will provide free constellations for older characters upon completing specific challenges.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I banners: First and second phase

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Players can get the constellations of older characters from this new Genshin Impact event

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned previously, during the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream, the developers announced a fresh event where players can get free constellations (cons) for some older 5-star characters. However, to obtain them, you must first own these characters. Furthermore, you must complete daily and weekly missions for eight weeks before you can get the cons for the selected character.

Some other prerequisites to unlock this special event are as follows:

  • Adventure Rank 14 or above.
  • Complete "Knights of Favonius" in Archon Quest Prologue Act 1: "The Outlander Who Caught the Wind."
  • Complete the World Quest "Welcome to the Adventurers' Guild."
Ad

Each week, you will also have to complete five daily challenges. Lastly, you can complete the weekly missions in any eight of the 12 weeks during this event. Another essential restriction is that you can only claim each character's constellation once. These missions are straightforward, as you only need to collect daily commissions and use Original Resin every day.

Also read: All Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewards

Since the duration of each cycle of the "To Temper Thyself and Journey Far" event will be 12 weeks, you can obtain a total of four unique constellations in one year. These are the characters that you can select in the new event:

Ad
  • Jean (Anemo Sword)
  • Diluc (Pyro Claymore)
  • Qiqi (Cryo Sword)
  • Mona (Hydro Catalyst)
  • Keqing (Electro Sword)
  • Klee (Pyro Catalyst)
  • Tartaglia (Hydro Bow)
  • Albedo (Geo Sword)
  • Ganyu (Cryo Bow)
  • Xiao (Anemo Polearm)
  • Hu Tao (Pyro Polearm)
  • Eula (Cryo Claymore)
  • Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo Sword)
  • Yoimiya (Pyro Bow)
  • Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro Catalyst)
  • Arataki Itto (Geo Claymore)
  • Shenhe (Cryo Polearm)
  • Yae Miko (Electro Catalyst)
  • Kamisato Ayato (Hydro Sword)
  • Tighnari (Dendro Bow)
  • Cyno (Electro Polearm)
  • Nilou (Hydro Sword)
  • Wanderer (Anemo Catalyst)
  • Dehya (Pyro Claymore)
  • Baizhu (Dendro Catalyst)
Ad

This list features all standard and limited banner characters released until version 3.6, except for the region's Archons, Yelan, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Alhaitham. Apart from the cons, players can also receive weekly rewards, such as Mystic Enhancement Ore, Crown of Insight, Hero's Wit, Sanctifying Elixir, Mora, Dust of Enlightenment, and Sanctifying Essence.

Based on the description for this event, it seems that Travelers can choose to select the constellation for the selected character in the present or future cycles.

Ad

We will have to wait for the release of the official Luna I version to learn more about the mechanics of this event. Furthermore, as of this writing, it is unclear whether the character pool will remain the same or will be increased with every cycle.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I release date, time, and countdown

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications