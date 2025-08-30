Genshin Impact Masterless Stella Fortuna explained

The Masterless Stella Fortuna is a new item that will be added to the game with the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna I update. Essentially, it will allow you to raise any one of your characters to level 100, but there is a catch. As was showcased during Genshin's Luna I update livestream, this particular item can be obtained via only one method.Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Masterless Stella Fortuna in Genshin Impact.What is Masterless Stella Fortuna in Genshin Impact?Masterless Stella Fortuna is an item in Genshin Impact that essentially allows you to perform a breakthrough in your character's level. As it stands, you can ascend any character to a maximum of level 90, with no way available to upgrade them any further.This item removes the restriction, allowing you to level up your characters and making them even stronger. However, keep in mind that you will need three of these items to reach level 100 on a character – one to reach 95, and two for 100.How to obtain Masterless Stella Fortuna in Genshin ImpactThis item is obtained when you pull an extra copy for a 5-star character you already own a maximum constellation of. On pulling the eighth copy of a 5-star unit, you will get one Masterless Stella Fortuna. Once done, you can use it on any character, including 4-star ones, to level them first to 95, and then to 100.After you upgrade a character, their stats and abilities will also be upgraded without you needing to farm any extra resources to level them up. The new &quot;To Temper Thyself and Journey Afar&quot; system also gives you one constellation for particular 5-star characters. If you already own any of them at C6, you can claim an extra copy from this and obtain 1x of this item.Can you obtain Masterless Stella Fortuna from 4-star characters in Genshin Impact?With the release of Genshin's Luna I update, the item can only be obtained from a C6 5-star character. Acquiring a 4-star character with a maxed-out constellation will only reward you with the normal Starglitter, which you can exchange for Acquaint, Intertwined Fates, or other items.The new item is locked behind C6 5-star characters only, so your best bet to obtain them is to lose your 50-50 coin toss to the ones whose constellations have already reached maximum level.