Genshin Impact announces Level 100 for characters, but there's a catch

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Published Aug 31, 2025 16:05 GMT
Characters can now be ascended to Level 100 in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Characters can now be ascended to Level 100 in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent Genshin Impact Luna I livestream revealed a lot of new optimizations and updates that will be implemented in game starting from the next patch. These include some very novel mechanisms, such as the ability to obtain free Constellations for certain characters, as well the chance to upgrade characters to Level 100.

Ever since the launch of Genshin Impact back in 2020, the character level cap was set to 90, and there was no way to increase characters' levels past this number. Now, with the introduction of this new system, players will be able to level up characters all the way to Level 100.

However, there is a certain catch to this method which places certain restrictions on the number of characters that you can ascend and level up to 100. Read on to find out more about the new Level 100 upgrade mechanism that will go live in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Genshin Impact now allows characters to be leveled up to 100, but with a paywall

HoYoverse has introduced a new system that allows players to level up characters to Level 100, using an item called Masterless Stella Fortuna. One Masterless Stella Fortuna can be used to increase a character's level from 90 to 95, with a second Masterless Stella Fortuna required to max out the character's level to 100.

However, the process of obtaining these Masterless Stella Fortuna is not accessible to the majority of free-to-pay players. You can get a Masterless Stella Fortuna whenever you obtain a Constellation of a character who is already at C6 (maximum Constellation). For each such occasion, you will be able to gain one Masterless Stella Fortuna, which can then be used to level up your characters from 90 to 100.

Since this method of acquiring the required item is heavily restricted for F2P players (and can only mostly be used by dolphins and whales who have many characters with their Constellations maxed), the majority of the community is rather dissatisfied with this new mechanic. Even though the game will retroactively count every single C6+ character you have pulled so far since the game's launch back in 2020, that still does not improve the situation for the free-to-play half of the fanbase, who do not have as many characters with maximum Constellations.

Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

