Genshin Impact announces Level 100 for characters, but there's a catch

The recent Genshin Impact Luna I livestream revealed a lot of new optimizations and updates that will be implemented in game starting from the next patch. These include some very novel mechanisms, such as the ability to obtain free Constellations for certain characters, as well the chance to upgrade characters to Level 100. Ever since the launch of Genshin Impact back in 2020, the character level cap was set to 90, and there was no way to increase characters' levels past this number. Now, with the introduction of this new system, players will be able to level up characters all the way to Level 100. However, there is a certain catch to this method which places certain restrictions on the number of characters that you can ascend and level up to 100. Read on to find out more about the new Level 100 upgrade mechanism that will go live in Genshin Impact Luna I.Genshin Impact now allows characters to be leveled up to 100, but with a paywallHoYoverse has introduced a new system that allows players to level up characters to Level 100, using an item called Masterless Stella Fortuna. One Masterless Stella Fortuna can be used to increase a character's level from 90 to 95, with a second Masterless Stella Fortuna required to max out the character's level to 100. However, the process of obtaining these Masterless Stella Fortuna is not accessible to the majority of free-to-pay players. You can get a Masterless Stella Fortuna whenever you obtain a Constellation of a character who is already at C6 (maximum Constellation). For each such occasion, you will be able to gain one Masterless Stella Fortuna, which can then be used to level up your characters from 90 to 100.Since this method of acquiring the required item is heavily restricted for F2P players (and can only mostly be used by dolphins and whales who have many characters with their Constellations maxed), the majority of the community is rather dissatisfied with this new mechanic. Even though the game will retroactively count every single C6+ character you have pulled so far since the game's launch back in 2020, that still does not improve the situation for the free-to-play half of the fanbase, who do not have as many characters with maximum Constellations.