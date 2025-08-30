5 major things coming in Genshin Impact Luna I update

The recently concluded Genshin Impact Luna I livestream has revealed plenty of new information regarding the upcoming update. Since the Luna I patch marks the beginning of a new region (and subsequently the start of a brand new story arc), a lot of new content will be introduced to the game once the version goes live. Apart from new characters, banners, Archon quests and events, players will also get to experience several QoL updates and developments. Additionally, the Genshin Impact Luna I update will also celebrate the game's fifth anniversary, meaning that there will be rewards galore for players to obtain.

This article discusses the top five new things that players can look forward to in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Top 5 things that can be expected from the Genshin Impact Luna I update

1) New characters

Three new playable characters will be introduced in the update (Image via HoYoverse)

Three brand new characters hailing from Nod-Krai will be introduced in the Genshin Impact Luna I update. These include 5-star Dendro character Lauma, 5-star Electro unit Flins, and 4-star Hydro character Aino. All these characters will be able to trigger the special Lunar reactions, which players can take advantage of to clear endgame content more quickly.

2) New region

New region of Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will be able to explore the region of Nod-Krai in the Genshin Impact Luna I update. Nod-Krai is an autonomous region located in the southern half of Snezhnaya, and is a boiling pot where people from various walks of life have come together to settle down. Different regions of Nod-Krai (such as Paha Isle, Hiisi Island, and Nasha Town) will be added to the map after the release of the Luna I update.

3) Archon quest involving Columbina

Columbina will play an integral role in the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The much-hyped character Columbina will finally be making an appearance in the Genshin Impact Luna I Archon Quest. As announced by the developers during the livestream, Columbina (aka The Damselette) has temporarily left the Fatui, and players are excited to know the circumstances behind this development, as well as how this will affect the main Nod-Krai storyline.

4) Anniversary rewards

Lots of freebies will be given out during the anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

With the Genshin Impact Luna I update coinciding with the game's fifth anniversary, players can look forward to a plethora of rewards in the upcoming version, including Primogems, Intertwined Fates, Sanctifying Elixirs, new gadgets, and more. Additionally, players will also be able to claim one free 5-star character from the Standard Banner pool (including Yumemizuki Mizuki, who is the latest addition to this banner).

5) Free character constellations and level upgrades

You can now claim free Constellations for a limited set of characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact will be introducing two new mechanisms with the Luna I update, which are the following:

Masterless Stella Fortuna: Players can get one free Masterless Stella Fortuna whenever they obtain a Constellation of a character who is alreadt ay C6. These Masterless Stella Fortuna can then be used to level up any character to Level 100.

Players can get one free Masterless Stella Fortuna whenever they obtain a Constellation of a character who is alreadt ay C6. These Masterless Stella Fortuna can then be used to level up any character to Level 100. Free Constellations: By completing certain daily/weekly missions, players will now be able to obtain up to one free Constellation for certain characters.

