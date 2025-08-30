Genshin Impact Luna I: All new Nod-Krai locations

Genshin Impact developers mentioned that players can explore the Nod-Krai region during the Luna I special program. They also shared further details about the sub-areas and locations that will be introduced with this update. Travelers can explore areas such as Hiisi Island, Nasha Town, Lempo Isle, and Paha Isle, among others.

Ad

Furthermore, the developer team shared the images of other special locations in the Nod-Krai region, whose names are unknown. This article lists the details of all new Nod-Krai locations revealed in the latest Genshin Impact Luna I special program.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I release date, time, and countdown

All new Nod-Krai areas teased in the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream

1) Hiisi Island

Ad

Trending

Image of Hiisi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Hiisi Island is the home to the Frostmoon Scions faction, who worship the Moon Goddess. Furthermore, members of this faction have constructed special statues throughout the Nod-Krai region.

Ad

It is also speculated that Columbina has been hiding somewhere on Hiisi Island with the help of people from the Frostmoon Scions. During this special program, it was mentioned that Columbina had left the Fatui for some unknown reason. Due to this, the Frostmoon Scions faction is always in conflict with the Fatui group.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I banners: First and second phase

2) Paha Isle

Fatui's base in Paha Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Paha Isle is where the Fatui's base, the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau, is situated. It was stated that the Fatui had built their base on a Moon Fragment. They might be researching how to control the power of the Moon in this special facility.

Ad

Furthermore, it seems that we could explore this facility, as the developers have shared some images of the interior. Based on the trailer for Luna I version, Sandrone might be the head of this research base.

3) Lempo Isle

Lempo Isle in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the developers shared details regarding another area in Nod-Krai, called Lempo Isle, which will be released in the upcoming Luna I version. This area appears to be larger than others, as it also encompasses several sub-areas, including Blue Amber Lake and Nasha Town.

Ad

Aino's workshop, the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop, is also located on Lempo Isle. Nasha Town appears to be a vital sub-area, as other factions, such as the Voynich Guild and "Speranza," operate from this town.

Also read: All Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewards

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.