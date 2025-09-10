How to get free Aino in Genshin Impact

Aino in Genshin Impact is a 4-star character hailing from the nation of Nod-Krai. She can also be unlocked for free by completing certain challenges in the game. Aino is a Hydro character who can become a core part of several squad setups in the game, especially in a Lauma team in Genshin Impact if you are a free-to-play player.

Let's take a look at how you can get a free copy of Aino in Genshin Impact.

How to get a free copy of Aino in Genshin Impact

Aino is a free 4-star character with Hydro vision, and obtaining her is quite simple. Essentially, you will have to play the main story chapter, Song of the Welkin Moon Part 1: A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves, and reach a certain point in the plot to unlock here.

Start the Archon Quest for Nod-Krai first (Image via HoYoverse)

When you start the quest, you will have to travel to Nod-Krai first. You will officially enter Snezhnaya via Nasha Town, and Ineffa will offer to give you a tour of the settlement. Eventually, you will be tasked with going to The Flagship Tavern, where Varka is waiting for you.

Explore around the settlement of Nasha Town (Image via HoYoverse)

Arriving in the tavern, you will find out that you have missed the Grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius, but he has offered to sponsor your stay. Follow the quest marker till you meet several characters, including Flins and Lauma, in Genshin Impact.

After your encounters with a certain mischievous trader and an unexpected visitor in the Adventurer's Guild, Ineffa will ask to take you to the Clink-Clank Krumcake Workshop. Follow the trek and arrive at the location, and you will meet Aino for the first time here.

Complete the dialog sequence to get a free Aino in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the dialog sequence, you will get a free copy of Aino in Genshin Impact. This is similar to how you obtain Kachina during Act 1 of Natlan's Archon Quest. After you obtain her, you can fight the various bosses to upgrade her.

Given that Aino will be available in the second half of the Genshin Impact Luna I update, this is the only copy of her that you can obtain for the time being. When she becomes available in the upcoming banner, you will be able to acquire her constellations.

