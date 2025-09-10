Genshin Impact Luna I update patch notes: New characters, 5th Anniversary, Nod-Krai and more

The Genshin Impact Luna I update is available, bringing in new content to the game. Besides the much anticipated Nod-Krai region, this patch will also celebreate the game's 5-year anniversary, giving players various rewards and incentives. The Genshin Impact Luna I update also brings in several new changes and updates to the game.Let's take a look at the Genshin Impact Luna I update patch notes.Genshin Impact Luna I update patch notesHere is the list of new content and updates as per the Genshin Impact Luna I update patch notes:Genshin Impact Luna I: New AreasGenshin Impact Luna I update: New Region - Nod-KraiAncient ruins sleep beneath the tides of time, where ocean winds whisper across lonely shores. Beneath the purest moonlight, a land of chance and wonder awaits.Through drifting fog and hidden valleys, trace the dancing moonbeams to where all journeys begin.New Areas: In Version &quot;Luna I,&quot; the areas Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle in the Nod-Krai region will be available.Note: Completing Archon Quest Prologue: Act III &quot;Song of the Dragon and Freedom&quot; will automatically unlock a Teleport Waypoint south of Nasha Town in Nod-Krai (If you have already completed this Archon Quest, the Teleport Waypoint will be unlocked after the update). You can use this Teleport Waypoint to head over to Nod-Krai. You'll also receive the Primogem reward for this Teleport Waypoint when it unlocks automatically.Genshin Impact Luna I update: New System in Nod-Krai&quot;Meeting Point&quot;You can obtain Luna Sigils during your adventures in Nod-Krai. Sharing these sigils with companions will level up the Meeting Points, &quot;Final Night Cemetery,&quot; &quot;Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop,&quot; and &quot;Frostmoon Enclave,&quot; granting valuable resources.Adds a new Nod-Krai Reward Gadget: Luna Treasure Compass. As Meeting Point Levels increase, the Luna Treasure Compass will gradually unlock exploration abilities, allowing it to display Oculi, treasures, and relevant clues.Unlock Criteria:Complete &quot;Where the Moon Rises,&quot; part of Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I - &quot;A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves.&quot;After meeting the required unlock conditions, visit the Meeting Points, &quot;Final Night Cemetery,&quot; &quot;Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop,&quot; and &quot;Frostmoon Enclave,&quot; to begin the associated World Quests: &quot;To the Lighthouse,&quot; &quot;Problem-Sorting Robot,&quot; and &quot;Blessings of the Frost Moon.&quot; Upon completing these quests, construction of the corresponding Meeting Points can begin.Silvermoon Hall: Selenic ChroniclesYou can visit Silvermoon Hall from time to time to meet The Damselette.For a certain time after completing the quest, your party will gain the New Moon's Embrace effect: When in Nod-Krai, your party's Moonsign Level will always be Ascendant Gleam. Additionally, after completing a certain number of quests, you can claim a variety of other rewards, such as furniture, namecards, and a wind glider.Unlock Criteria:Complete &quot;The Dark Side of Memory&quot; in the Archon Quest Song of the Welkin Moon: Act II - &quot;Elegy of Dust and Lamplight.&quot;Nod-Krai Daily Commissions Unlock Criteria:Expeditions, Daily Commissions, and other new content will also be added in Nod-Krai.Complete &quot;Where the Moon Rises,&quot; part of Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I - &quot;A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves.&quot;Complete the World Quest &quot;Venture Towards the Moonlight.&quot;Others:Adds the Nod-Krai Fishing Association, where Travelers can exchange for new items here.In addition, there will be new Fishing Points and &quot;Radiant Spincrystals&quot; in Nod-Krai.Genshin Impact Luna I: New CharactersGenshin Impact Luna I update: 5-Star Character &quot;Evermoon Rite&quot; Lauma (Dendro)Moon Wheel: DendroWeapon: CatalystA Maiden blessed by moonlight and the grove alike, hope born to the Frostmoon Scions.Lauma is a Dendro support character who enhances Bloom-related reactions and enables her teammates to trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions.Lauma's Elemental Skill inflicts sustained AoE Dendro DMG while lowering Dendro and Hydro RES of affected opponents. When Verdant Dew is available, holding the Elemental Skill triggers Lunar-Bloom DMG.After Lauma uses her Elemental Burst, her party members gain increased DMG for Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom reactions.Unlocking Moonsign: Nascent Gleam allows Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom reactions triggered by the party to deal CRIT Hits.Unlocking Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam increases the CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG of Lunar-Bloom reactions triggered by the party.Genshin Impact Luna I update: 5-Star Character &quot;Shadowy Lights, Stranger Wights&quot; Flins (Electro)Moon Wheel: ElectroWeapon: PolearmA Lightkeeper of Nod-Krai, guardian of a lighthouse and graveyard on a northern isle. An enigmatic gentleman, cultured and courtly.Flins is an Electro DMG dealer who deals Lunar-Charged DMG directly and enables his teammates to trigger Lunar-Charged reactions.When Flins uses his Elemental Skill, he enters the Manifest Flame form, infusing his Normal Attacks with Electro DMG and increasing his resistance to interruption. While in this form, he gains access to an enhanced Elemental Skill. After using the enhanced skill, a special Elemental Burst becomes available.When the party unlocks Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam and there are thunderclouds nearby, Flins's Elemental Burst and special Elemental Burst will be further enhanced.Genshin Impact Luna I update: 4-Star Character &quot;Clinky-Clank Gadgets-A-Gogo&quot; Aino (Hydro)Vision: HydroWeapon: ClaymoreA genius mechanic and inventor from Nod-Krai who loves interesting machines and sweet treats.Aino is a Hydro support character who provides sustained off-field DMG for the party.Upon using her Elemental Skill, Aino charges forward, dealing AoE Hydro DMG to opponents.Her Elemental Burst creates a field that continuously deals Hydro DMG to opponents within its area.When the party unlocks Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam, Aino's Elemental Burst will be further enhanced.Genshin Impact Luna I: New DomainDomain of Forgery: Lost MooncourtChallenge the Domain to obtain Weapon Ascension Materials.Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock):Reach Adventure Rank 16 or aboveComplete Archon Quest Prologue: Act II &quot;For a Tomorrow Without Tears&quot;Domain of Mastery: Lightless CapitalChallenge the Domain to obtain Character Talent Materials.Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock):Reach Adventure Rank 27 or aboveComplete Archon Quest Chapter I: Act I &quot;Of the Land Amidst Monoliths&quot;Domain of Blessing: Frostladen MachineryChallenge the Domain to obtain artifacts in the &quot;Night of the Sky's Unveiling&quot; and &quot;Silken Moon's Serenade&quot; sets.Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock):Reach Adventure Rank 22 or aboveComplete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III &quot;Song of the Dragon and Freedom&quot;Genshin Impact Luna I: New EquipmentNightweaver's Looking Glass (5-Star Catalyst)When the equipping character's Elemental Skill deals Hydro or Dendro DMG, they will gain Prayer of the Far North: Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for 4.5s. When nearby party members trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions, the equipping character gains New Moon Verse: Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for 10s. When both Prayer of the Far North and New Moon Verse are in effect, all nearby party members' Bloom DMG is increased by 120%, their Hyperbloom and Burgeon DMG is increased by 80%, and their Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 40%. This effect cannot stack. The aforementioned effects can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.The event-exclusive 5-star weapon &quot;Nightweaver's Looking Glass&quot; (Catalyst) can be obtained from the Event Wish. Please refer to the relevant official Event Notices for specific acquisition details.Bloodsoaked Ruins (5-Star Polearm)For 3.5s after using an Elemental Burst, the equipping character's Lunar-Charged DMG dealt to opponents is increased by 36%. Additionally, after triggering a Lunar-Charged reaction, the equipping character will gain Requiem of Ruin: CRIT DMG is increased by 28% for 6s. They will also regain 12 Elemental Energy. Elemental Energy can be restored this way once every 14s.The event-exclusive 5-star weapon &quot;Bloodsoaked Ruins&quot; (Polearm) can be obtained from the Event Wish. Please refer to the relevant official Event Notices for specific acquisition details.Etherlight Spindlelute (4-Star Catalyst)For 20s after using an Elemental Skill, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery is increased by 100.Etherlight Spindlelute (Catalyst) and its refinement materials can be redeemed in the &quot;Clink Clank Clash&quot; event.Genshin Impact Luna I: Forgeable WeaponsSerenity's Call (4-Star Sword)Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Max HP by 16% for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Max HP from this effect is further increased by 16%. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.Master Key (4-Star Claymore)Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.Prospector's Shovel (4-Star Polearm)Electro-Charged DMG is increased by 48%, and Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by 12%. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by an additional 12%.Blackmarrow Lantern (4-Star Catalyst)Bloom DMG is increased by 48%, and Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 12%. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by an additional 12%.Snare Hook (4-Star Bow)Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.Note: You can exchange for Weapon Forging Blueprints from Lyulka in the Nasha Town by consuming certain amounts and types of materials.Genshin Impact Luna I: New Artifact SetsNight of the Sky's Unveiling (4-Star and 5-Star)2-Piece Set: Elemental Mastery +80.4-Piece Set: When nearby party members trigger Lunar Reactions, if the equipping character is on the field, gain the Gleaming Moon: Intent effect for 4s: Increases CRIT Rate by 15%/30% when the party's Moonsign is Nascent Gleam/Ascendant Gleam. All party members' Lunar Reaction DMG is increased by 10% for each different Gleaming Moon effect that party members have. Effects from Gleaming Moon cannot stack.Silken Moon's Serenade (4-Star and 5-Star)2-Piece Set: Energy Recharge +20%.4-Piece Set: When dealing Elemental DMG, gain the Gleaming Moon: Devotion effect for 8s: Increases all party members' Elemental Mastery by 60/120 when the party's Moonsign is Nascent Gleam/Ascendant Gleam. The equipping character can trigger this effect while off-field. All party members' Lunar Reaction DMG is increased by 10% for each different Gleaming Moon effect that party members have. Effects from Gleaming Moon cannot stack.Genshin Impact Luna I: New Main StoryGenshin Impact Luna I update: New Archon QuestSong of the Welkin Moon: Act I - &quot;A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves&quot;Permanently available after the Version Luna I updateQuest Unlock Criteria:Reach Adventure Rank 28 or aboveComplete Song of the Welkin Moon: Prelude - &quot;The Journey Home&quot;Complete Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act IV &quot;Paralogism&quot;The &quot;Focused Experience Mode&quot; function is available for this quest.The &quot;Quick Start&quot; function is available for this quest.Notes:Once unlocked, you can maintain your current Archon Quest progress, while accepting and progressing through Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I - &quot;A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves.&quot; This function will be available until the Song of the Welkin Moon version ends.(Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above, and complete Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III &quot;A New Star Approaches.&quot;Genshin Impact Luna I update: Song of the Welkin Moon: Act II - &quot;Elegy of Dust and Lamplight&quot;Permanently available after the Version Luna I updateQuest Unlock Criteria:Reach Adventure Rank 28 or aboveComplete Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I - &quot;A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves&quot;The &quot;Focused Experience Mode&quot; function is available for this quest.Genshin Impact Luna I update: New World Quests&quot;East of the Moon, West of the Sun&quot; quest series, &quot;Polkka Beneath the Moon's Oracle&quot; quest series, &quot;Colors of Emptiness&quot; quest series, &quot;The Bell of Mourning Echoes,&quot; &quot;Priorities First,&quot; &quot;Drifting Toward a Promised Sky,&quot; &quot;Team Rigor, or Team Intuition?,&quot; &quot;The Power of Research,&quot; &quot;The Stress of Changing Careers,&quot; &quot;Friends of Moleyvalley,&quot; etc.Genshin Impact Luna I: Elemental ReactionLunar Reaction: Lunar-BloomWhen Dendro meets Hydro, and certain other conditions are met, a special Lunar-Bloom reaction occurs. In addition to the standard Bloom reaction effects, this also provides the party with valuable &quot;Verdant Dew.&quot;Certain characters can consume &quot;Verdant Dew&quot; or utilize their Talents to deal Lunar-Bloom DMG to enemies. This DMG can trigger CRIT Hits.Genshin Impact Luna I: New EnemiesKnuckle DuckleA kuuvahki mechanism of peculiar make, made from scrap metal and mechanical bearings.Once combat progresses to a certain point, it will enter Duckstruction Mode, becoming more aggressive, generating a Shield for itself, and summoning floating Stamping Devices to harass you. When this happens, you must first deal with the Stamping Devices. Deal DMG with Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged reactions, or destroy them directly, to fry their circuits and cause them to attack Knuckle Duckle's Shield instead.Located at Lempo IsleRadiant MoonflyThe moon's ancient power has seeped into these illusory wings, and the butterfly-shaped monster now dances lightly in the moonlight.These monsters can wield their innate powers to capture their enemies in a Radiant Cocoon. Under specific conditions, they can even change their own Elemental Type. Once captured, both the amount of DMG taken and the strength of healing received will be affected. However, you can escape from a Radiant Cocoon by being healed to your Max HP, granting you the Disentangled effect, which boosts your abilities for a short period of time.Located at Lempo IsleWilderness Ghouls&quot;Wilderness Hunter&quot; and &quot;Wilderness Exile&quot;Ghouls corrupted by the taint of the Abyss, doomed to stalk the frozen wilderness for all eternity.Those who march beneath the banner of the Wild Hunt can only be truly defeated by reducing their Max HP to zero. Drain its HP completely or use Skills enhanced by Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam to send it into a brief Grief-Stricken state, only during which you can deal DMG to reduce its Max HP and suppress it completely.Frostnight ScionsGleaming Charge: Frostnight Scion, Tangled Vines: Frostnight Scion, Blazing Brilliance: Frostnight Scion, and Icy Crystal: Frostnight ScionAn elemental lifeform that has gained an extremely high elemental affinity over long years of exposure to the moonlight.In battle, Frostnight Scions can convert themselves to enter a Gloomveiled state. While in this state, Frostnight Scions become more powerful. Deal DMG to Frostnight Scions using elemental attacks of the same elemental type as them or by using Lunar Reactions to illuminate them and force them to leave their Gloomveiled state.Radiant BeastsRadiant Antelope, Radiant Bladehorn, and Radiant LunapodMonsters that have undergone a unique evolution due to age-long immersion in the ancient moon's power.These monsters can wield their innate powers to capture their enemies in a Radiant Cocoon. Once captured, both the amount of DMG taken and the strength of healing received will be affected. However, you can escape from a Radiant Cocoon by being healed to your Max HP, granting you the Disentangled effect which boosts your abilities for a short period of time.Fatui OprichnikiOprichniki Fireblade Shock Trooper, Oprichniki Hailstorm Cannoneer, Oprichniki Thunderblitz Gvardiya, Oprichniki Line Trooper, Oprichniki Support Trooper, Oprichniki Grenadier, Oprichniki Vanguard, Oprichniki Medic, and Oprichniki BombardierMembers of the Fatui's elite Oprichniki forces tasked with maintaining the line of battle. They wield powerful, modified weapons that harness the power of kuuvahki.Because of this, you might be able to effectively target them with kuuvahki-based attacks while they're charging up their weapons to unleash powerful attacks.LandcruisersCutting Edge All-Purpose Storm Landcruiser, Cutting Edge All-Purpose Scout Landcruiser, Cutting Edge Fire Support Ground Effect Landcruiser, Close Combat Storm Landcruiser, Close Combat Scout Landcruiser, Force Recon Storm Landcruiser, Force Recon Scout Landcruiser, and Force Recon Ground Effect LandcruiserHeavily armed ships that cruise on land and, thanks to certain modifications, can harness the power of kuuvahki to deploy special functions.Attack them a certain number of times with Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged reactions while they're using kuuvahki to stop them in their tracks. Because of their reliance on kuuvahki, you might be able to make use of the properties of kuuvahki to attack more effectively.Genshin Impact Luna I: System UpdateNew Team Bonus Effect: MoonsignAdding Moonsign characters to the party increases the Moonsign Level. Including one/two Moonsign characters in your party will grant Nascent Gleam / Ascendant Gleam, respectively.When the party's Moonsign Level reaches Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam, Moonsign characters will be enhanced, and non-Moonsign characters can increase the Lunar Reaction DMG dealt by all nearby characters for a period of time after using their Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst.Genshin Impact Luna I: New EventGenshin Impact Luna I update: &quot;To Temper Thyself and Journey Far&quot;: Rewards of Dedication5-Star Character Stella Fortuna RewardComplete the corresponding training goals to obtain Dust of Enlightenment, Sanctifying Elixir, Crown of Insight, and other rewards. During this event, complete 8 weekly training goals to obtain a 5-star character's Stella Fortuna.Travelers can select the character they wish to obtain from the character list on the event page. Before the exchange is complete, Travelers can visit the character list to change the selected character at any time.Stella Fortuna cannot be obtained for characters you have not obtained, or for characters who have already obtained a Stella Fortuna from past &quot;To Temper Thyself and Journey Far&quot; events.During each season of the &quot;To Temper Thyself and Journey Far&quot; event, unclaimed Stella Fortuna rewards (earned by completing objectives) can only be exchanged for characters available in the current season. The selection opportunity does not carry over to the next season, so please select your character for exchange promptly.The &quot;To Temper Thyself and Journey Far&quot; event is a permanent, periodic event, with each cycle lasting approximately 12 weeks. After the current cycle concludes, the next cycle will begin on the following Monday.First Cycle of &quot;To Temper Thyself and Journey Far&quot;: 2025/09/10 04:00 - 2025/12/01 03:59Genshin Impact Luna I update: Daily Training GoalsClaim Daily Commission Rewards 4 timesUse a total of 120 Original ResinComplete 5 Daily Training Goals every week to achieve the Weekly Training Goal. During this event, the weekly training goal progress on the first week will be calculated starting from 2/5.Eligibility:Adventure Rank 14 and aboveComplete &quot;Knights of Favonius&quot; in Archon Quest Prologue: Act I &quot;The Outlander Who Caught the Wind&quot;Complete the World Quest &quot;Welcome to the Adventurers' Guild&quot;Genshin Impact Luna I update: New Item - Masterless Stella FortunaWhen you acquire a Stella Fortuna for a 5-star character who is already at Constellation Level 6, you can obtain the new item Masterless Stella Fortuna. Consuming Masterless Stella Fortuna allows any level 90 character to break their level cap (up to level 100) and increase their stats without requiring additional materials. Use 1 &quot;Masterless Stella Fortuna&quot; to increase a character's ascension limit and level to Lv. 95, and use 2 &quot;Masterless Stella Fortuna&quot; to increase the ascension limit and level from Lv. 95 to Lv. 100.NotesIf you redeem a Stella Fortuna of a character whose constellations have reached the maximum level during the &quot;To Temper Thyself and Journey Far&quot; event, you will receive Masterless Stella Fortuna.After the Version &quot;Luna I&quot; update, Masterless Stella Fortuna will be issued based on the number of maxed Constellation 5-star characters obtained in previous versions. Travelers can view them in their Inventory when they log in.Genshin Impact Luna I update: Local Legends UpdateLocal Legends are formidable foes spread out throughout the world, combatants whose abilities far outstrip those of an ordinary stripe. Take care when engaging them!Starting from Version &quot;Luna I,&quot; all newly added Local Legends you encounter will be recorded in the Adventurers' Guild's &quot;Valiant Chronicles,&quot; where you can view their details.Defeating Local Legends under specific conditions grants rewards and Commemorative Stamps.Unlock Criteria:Reach Adventure Rank 55 or aboveGenshin Impact Luna I: Genius Invokation TCGAdds new Character Cards: Iansan, Yumemizuki Mizuki, and their corresponding Talent cards. Corresponding invitation duels and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.Adds new Character Card: Lord of Eroded Primal Fire and the corresponding Talent card. The Tavern Challenge has also been added.Adds new Action Cards &quot;Aqua Simulacra,&quot; &quot;Royal Masque,&quot; &quot;Unfinished Reverie,&quot; &quot;Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy,&quot; &quot;Fell Dragon's Awakening,&quot; &quot;Narration Footnotes,&quot; &quot;A Blessing From 'M',&quot; and &quot;Revelrous Beats.&quot; They can be purchased from Prince at The Cat's Tail.The Forge Realm's Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is &quot;The Forge Realm's Temper: Clever Stratagems&quot;:During The Forge Realm's Temper: Clever Stratagems, you can select the parameters for each stage. Parameters that may be set include: stage difficulty, enemy health, and the round limit for the match.After completing the challenge, points will be obtained based on the difficulty completed for each parameter. The best score obtained for each stage will be recorded, and will allow you to claim rewards that correspond to certain scores.Genshin Impact Luna I: Imaginarium TheaterAfter the Version Luna I update, a new season of &quot;Imaginarium Theater&quot; will be available on October 1, 2025.Required Elemental Types: Hydro, Electro, and GeoOpening Characters: Yelan, Aino, Varesa, Iansan, Arataki Itto, and GorouWhen Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.Special Guest Stars: Lauma, Baizhu, Charlotte, and IfaAfter the new season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Clorinde, Qiqi, Xingqiu, and Sucrose will each gain a new &quot;Thespian Trick&quot; that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.After the new season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the following adjustments will be made:The Debut Performance Gift and Performance Tour Rewards will be updated with some new reward content.In Visionary Mode, character selection after Battle: Climactic Showdown will be adjusted to a &quot;choose 1 out of 3&quot; format.Some Mystery Cache effects will be updated.Genshin Impact Luna I update: New Mode: Imaginarium Theater Lunar Mode (starting October 1, 2025)After the new season of Imaginarium Theater (starting October 1, 2025) begins, the new gameplay mode &quot;Imaginarium Theater Lunar Mode&quot; will be added.During the performance, after participating characters consume a certain amount of Vigor, Arcana Challenge events will appear, with up to 2 such events being available at the same time. These events will remain available for the duration of the Performance Challenge and will not be affected by your performance progress, allowing you to challenge them at any time. If you find your challenge progress stymied, you can return to the event selection phase and choose a more suitable time to start the challenge again.You can gain additional rewards after successfully completing Arcana Challenge events and completing the Act 10 Performance Challenge.Once you have completed all Arcana Challenge events, you can draw Lunar Arcana after completing the Act 10 Performance Challenge.The Lunar Arcana that can be drawn will be determined to some degree by the characters taking part in the performance. You can only draw 1 Lunar Arcanum per Imaginarium Theater season, so choose wisely.Lunar Arcana CaseAfter completing the challenge and settlement in Imaginarium Theater: Visionary Mode, complete the related quest in the Theater Lobby to obtain it.A card box given to you by a certain witch proficient in divination. It can be used to store the Lunar Arcana you find during your performances, cards which may also be exchanged with friends in Co-Op Mode.Each world defines divination differently, but one thing remains constant — the use of &quot;here&quot; and &quot;now&quot; as anchors to unravel the unknown. Thus, the more Arcana one hoards within this box, the brighter the lantern of understanding burns...Lunar Arcana CollectionAcquired Lunar Arcana can be viewed via the Lunar Arcana Case or the Lunar Archosphere by the challenge entrance in the Theater Lobby.Lunar Arcana ExchangeIn Co-Op Mode outside the Serenitea Pot, you can use the Lunar Arcana Case to send invitations to friends to exchange Lunar Arcana with them.Unlock CriteriaClear Imaginarium Theater on Visionary Mode difficultyInclude 28 or more characters that fit this season's theme in your lineupGenshin Impact Luna I update: Envisaged Echoes UpdateAfter the Version Luna I update, new challenge stages and Echo cosmetics for Nahida and Yelan will be added.Genshin Impact Luna I: Spiral AbyssUpdate Scheduled for September 16Floor 9 Ley Line Disorder changed to:Lunar Reaction DMG is increased by 50%.Floor 10 Ley Line Disorder changed to:Lunar Reaction DMG is increased by 50%.Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG Bonus.All characters in the party gain a 60% Dendro DMG Bonus.Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:First Half: Characters' Electro-Charged DMG increased by 200% and Lunar-Charged DMG increased by 75%.Second Half: Characters' Bloom DMG increased by 200% and Lunar-Bloom DMG increased by 75%.Starting from this phase, the &quot;Long Night's Oath&quot; and &quot;Finale of the Deep Galleries&quot; Artifact set rewards in Domain Reliquary: Tier I and Domain Reliquary: Tier II for Spiral Abyss Floors 9–12 will be replaced with the &quot;Night of the Sky's Unveiling&quot; and the &quot;Silken Moon's Serenade&quot; sets.Genshin Impact Luna I update: Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Surging MoonWhen a character triggers Hydro-related reactions, a shockwave will be released at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 2s.Update Scheduled for October 16Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:First Half: Characters' Bloom DMG increased by 200% and Lunar-Bloom DMG increased by 75%.Second Half: Characters' Electro-Charged DMG increased by 200% and Lunar-Charged DMG increased by 75%.Genshin Impact Luna I update: Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Abundant MoonWhen a character triggers Dendro-related reactions, a shockwave will be released at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.Genshin Impact Luna I: Travelers' TalesGenshin Impact Luna I update: Travel AccountsA notebook filled with various anecdotes and amusing tales.Open it to browse the stories recorded within. With the fortune slip tucked inside, you can also make a simple wish via Destiny Drawn.◇ After obtaining Travel Accounts, you can visit your companions in different regions and listen as they share tales from their daily lives, or while away a lazy day by their sides.There is a limit to the random number of anecdotes you can experience each day. If the map no longer shows any companions to visit, try coming back another day.If you miss a certain companion and wish on them using the &quot;Destiny Drawn&quot; mechanic, this will increase the chances of meeting them for a period of time.Unlock CriteriaReach Adventure Rank 28 or aboveComplete Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III &quot;A New Star Approaches&quot;Complete the World Quest &quot;The Many Matters Learned in One's Travels&quot;Complete &quot;Reunion Beneath the Moonlight&quot; in the Archon Quest Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I - &quot;A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves&quot; to unlock Nod-Krai's &quot;Travelers' Tales.&quot;Note: Complete the Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V &quot;Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises&quot; and Skirk's Story Quest &quot;Crystallina Chapter: Act I - Whispers Betwixt Stars and Night&quot; first to get the best experience from this event.Genshin Impact Luna I: Other Update DetailsGenshin Impact Luna I Update: New Recipes:Exploration or Quest Rewards: &quot;Smoked Fish Steak,&quot; &quot;Borderland Crispbread,&quot; &quot;Today's Boon,&quot; and &quot;Lakkaberry Krumkake&quot;Nod-Krai NPC Katya: &quot;Lakkaberry Madame,&quot; &quot;Nod-Krai Hot Dog,&quot; &quot;Midsommar Torte,&quot; and &quot;Crispy Roast&quot;Nod-Krai NPC Demyan: &quot;Berries and Fried Meat,&quot; and &quot;Roulette Special&quot;Nod-Krai NPC Limppu: &quot;Fruit Tandem Turnovers&quot;New Character Specialty Dishes:Ineffa's specialty: &quot;Thunderclap Slash!&quot;Lauma's specialty: &quot;Whisper in the Woods&quot;Flins's specialty: &quot;Long Night Alight&quot;Aino's specialty: &quot;Clink-Clank Confectionery Cup&quot;Genshin Impact Luna I Update: New Namecards:&quot;Lauma: Branched Antlers&quot;: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Lauma&quot;Flins: Oathkeeper's Lantern&quot;: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Flins&quot;Aino: Whoopsie Ducksie&quot;: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Aino&quot;Nod-Krai: Moonlight&quot;: Reward for completing all quests under &quot;Selenic Chronicles: Part II&quot;&quot;Nod-Krai: Sacred Realm&quot;: Reward for completing all achievements under &quot;Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (I)&quot;&quot;Achievement: Time Apart&quot;: Reward for completing all achievements under &quot;Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI&quot;&quot;Travel Notes: Glacial Moon&quot;: Reward obtained via the BP systemGenshin Impact Luna I Update: Achievements and othersAdds &quot;Nod-Krai: An Elysium of Moonlight and Wanderings (I)&quot; and &quot;Meetings in Outrealm: Series VI&quot; Achievement categories, and adds new Achievements to the &quot;Wonders of the World&quot; category.Adds Set 43 of &quot;Paimon's Paintings&quot; chat emojis.Adds some prompts for loading screens.Adds new Gadgets: Rotor Hovering Daybed and Ujola Cat. (Please refer to the official Event Notices for acquisition details.)Adds new Wildlife: Dualblaze Longplume Ibis, Puffin, Dusky Goat, Chestnut Goat, Chic Badger, Blunthorn Rhino, Atapetra Conch, Rimehorn Deer, Frostfin Whale, Moonglow Firefly, and Rock Crab. You can use the Omni-Ubiquity Net to capture certain Nod-Krai creatures.Another 2 sets of Artifacts are available to exchange in the Mystic Offering system: Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City and Obsidian Codex.Adds new Fish: Common Axehead Fish, Frosted Axehead Fish, Blazing Axehead Fish, Veggie Mauler Shark, Neon Mauler Shark, Azuregaze Crystal-Eye, and Nightgaze Crystal-Eye.Adds some of the Harvestable seeds from Nod-Krai to the Seed Dispensary.Repertoire of Myriad Melodies Update:Adds new music album &quot;Encounter: Memories of a Boundless Journey.&quot;Adds new score themes &quot;Wisdom of Cherried Frost,&quot; &quot;Red-Hot Meter,&quot; and &quot;Falcon Wings Ablaze.&quot;Genshin Impact Luna I: Adjustments &amp; OptimizationsGenshin Impact Luna I Update: Test Run and Trial CharactersA basic tutorial inside the Test Run feature will be available for certain new characters to be added in the new version update.Following the new version update, Travelers who already own a specific character and have completed their Test Run will be able to claim the corresponding challenge rewards automatically.Enhances the bonus stats of certain trial characters' Artifacts. In upcoming combat gameplay available after the version update (such as the updated Imaginarium Theater coming to you on October 1 and certain event modes), the level of trial characters and weapons will be adjusted to 90.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: ExplorationCollect three obsidian rings, which are used to unlock Tribal Secret Spaces, and craft with them to reveal the locations of the relevant space in items and interfaces. Locations are shown as red dots.Increases the amount of Adventure EXP obtainable for certain exploration content:Shrine of Depths chests will give 90 instead of 60 Adventure EXP, while Remarkable Chests will give 30 Adventure EXP instead of 0. Chests of all other grades will now give a standard 30 Adventure EXP.Visions will give 60 instead of 0 Adventure EXP.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: Battle PassAdds the new Traveling Bounties gift box in Gnostic Hymn. Travelers may claim this box when their Gnostic Hymn Level reaches Lv. 1 and 3. Open this box to get 15 local specialties of your choice.Lowers the following challenge objectives for the two Weekly Missions in the Battle Pass system:The &quot;Complete 15 Domain Challenges&quot; objective is now lowered to 10.The &quot;Complete Ley Line deposit challenges 20 times&quot; objective is now lowered to 15 times.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: InventoryAdds an &quot;Offer&quot; button to Offering items such as the Oculus and City States Sigils in your Inventory. When you have enough of them to increase the offering level and claim rewards, a red dot notification will appear.Increases the maximum number of character development items, foods, materials, gadgets, quests, and Precious Items that can be stored in Inventory by 300, to 2,300.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: Serenitea PotIncreases the Replica Capacity of the Serenitea Pot by 10, to 20.Increases the maximum number of furnishings that can be held in Inventory from 2,200 to 2,600.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: QuestsAdjusts the acceptance conditions for the World Quest &quot;The Long-Failed 'Graph Adversarial Technology'...&quot; to prevent Travelers from triggering the quest too early during their gameplay.Genshin Impact Luna I Update:: ArtifactsIncreases the extraction progress gained from higher-grade Artifacts in the Artifact Extraction feature. This feature will now also support the use of Artifact Enhancement Materials.Increases the number of Artifacts that can be stored in Inventory by 300, to 2,400.After the version update, you will be able to preview the fourth minor affix on 5-star Artifacts with three initial minor affixes. The corresponding preview function will also be available for the Lock Assistance and Sort features.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: TutorialsThe Tutorial title will now be displayed with the Tutorial icon. The triggering logic and sorting display have also been optimized:If you do not read the tutorial after triggering it, and when you encounter the corresponding gameplay or opponents again, the tutorial prompt will appear once more on the main interface.After the Traveler opens the Tutorials interface, the system will identify the tutorials near your location, and list them at the top within the interface.The triggering logic and display sorting optimizations will be implemented in the new tutorial after the version update. These optimizations will also be gradually supported in the tutorials introduced in older versions.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: DomainsIn the first week of the character/weapon Wishes, Domain: Weapon Ascension Materials and Domain: Talent Ascension Materials will be available round the clock as long as they are unlocked. (To take the first Wish after the version update as an example: it will be available from after the version update to September 17, 2025, 03:59 server time.)Genshin Impact Luna I Update: Original ResinThe consumable Condensed Resin will now require Original Resin ×60 to craft. It can be used to claim rewards up to three times. (Any Condensed Resin left over from before the version update will remain available and can be used to obtain triple the rewards.)In the interface where you use 20 Original Resin to claim rewards:A new option has been added: You can now use 40 Original Resin to claim 2× rewards.A new option has been added: You can now use Primogems to quickly purchase Original Resin and claim up to 3× rewards.The option to use Transient Resin or Fragile Resin will become available when the quantity of Condensed Resin is 0.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: AudioSupplements some English voice-over resources for Nahida in &quot;About Haborym...&quot;Supplements some English voice-over resources for Mika in Version 5.6's Archon Quest &quot;Paralogism.&quot;Supplements some English voice-over resources for Traveler - Lumine in Version 5.7's Archon Quest &quot;A Space and Time for You&quot; and Skirk's Story Quest.Optimizes fade and transition sound effects when interacting with the furnishings &quot;Sweet Dreams&quot; and &quot;Sleepless.&quot;Genshin Impact Luna I Update: SystemCertain Party interfaces (such as &quot;Spiral Abyss&quot; and &quot;Stygian Onslaught&quot;) now have a &quot;Preset Teams&quot; entry when Traveler starts the challenge solo. This interface shares the same Principal Cast data as set in the Party Setup screen. Traveler can use this feature to save their current party as a preset, or apply a previously saved preset to the current party.Adds the new option: &quot;Clear the shader cache&quot; under the Graphics tab in Settings. (This feature helps to resolve rendering issues caused by shader compilation errors.)Genshin Impact Luna I Update: OtherLowers the DMG ratio dealt to characters by Dendro Cores created by characters through Bloom reactions. (DMG dealt is now at 40% of the original.)Optimizes the activation logic of Food effects: When a character enters a Domain that disables Food effects, any of those effects active will now pause instead of being canceled entirely. The effects will resume once the character exits the Domain, as long as they haven't expired.The Reputation Reward blueprints &quot;Instructions: Condensed Resin&quot; and &quot;Diagram: NRE (Menu 30),&quot; as well as the gadgets Crystalfly Trap and The Boon of the Elder Tree, can now be purchased from the blacksmith at Mondstadt or Liyue.Adjusts the order of Character Ascension Material sources.Increases the maximum number of certain 2-star Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials that may be redeemed at Stardust Exchange each month from 70 to 120.Increases the number of Encounter Points that can be obtained from event rewards and by completing event Story Quests.Lowers the difficulty levels of open-world enemies, as well as enemies in Domain: Artifacts, Domain: Weapon Ascension Materials, and Domain: Talent Ascension Materials, in co-op mode.Genshin Impact Luna I: Bug FixesGenshin Impact Luna I Update: EnemiesFixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances in Co-Op Mode, enemies behave abnormally and do not engage in combat.Fixes an issue whereby the enemy &quot;Aeonblight Drake&quot; abnormally deals multiple instances of damage to nearby characters when sprinting to the mines created by Klee's Elemental Skill.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain conditions, the enemy Bakunawa can be abnormally pushed by the character after being defeated and re-sealed, thereby causing the character's model to shift.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: QuestsFixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances in the Archon Quest &quot;Searing,&quot; if the character misses the access module or falls from it while attempting the objective &quot;Ride the access module,&quot; the quest cannot continue forward.Fixes an issue whereby, in the Archon Quest &quot;Bird's Eye View,&quot; if the character drowns, they are abnormally teleported to Liyue upon revival.Fixes an issue whereby, in the Story Quest &quot;The Surprise That Awaits Us All!&quot; and the gadget Easybreeze Album, there is a minor display error with a certain photo.Fixes an issue whereby, in the Story Quest &quot;The Magician's Secret,&quot; the objective &quot;Find Edmondo&quot; displays an incorrect quest guidance point location.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances, the follow-up quest for the commission &quot;Pigeons Go AWOL&quot; cannot be triggered.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain conditions, the game has a small chance of freezing with a black screen during the World Quest &quot;Road to the Singularity&quot; at the objective &quot;Work with Paimon to open the cell.&quot;Genshin Impact Luna I Update: CharactersFixes an issue whereby the character model for Yelan presents with minor visual anomalies after the outfit &quot;Tranquil Banquet&quot; is equipped.Fixes an issue whereby, after the character Yelan equips her outfit &quot;Tranquil Banquet,&quot; minor visual anomalies occur when selecting the Leisure Time or Alpha Pose options in Photo Mode – Poses.Fixes an issue whereby minor visual anomalies occur in Ineffa's model when she sprints.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: AudioFixes an issue whereby skill sound effects and character voices cannot be heard in the Photo Mode interface.Fixes an issue whereby the sound effects and animations for the furnishing &quot;Crackle-Clatter Cryptex&quot; are mismatched.Fixes an issue whereby Chinese voice-overs do not function correctly in certain quests.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: Genius Invokation TCGFixes text display errors on certain cards and optimizes card descriptions.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: SystemFixes an issue whereby, in the Artifact Reshaping interface, the artifact highlighting feature does not promptly update based on the newly added Minor Affixes post-reshaping.Fixes an issue whereby the number of Minor Affix rolls in the &quot;Sanctifying Elixir Definition&quot; pop-up window, located in the top-right corner of the Artifact Reshaping interface, is not being updated promptly based on the reshaped Artifact's Minor Affixes.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain conditions, the number of Furnishings displayed in the Inventory does not match the actual count.Fixes an issue whereby, in the Character – Constellation interface, certain effects of Skirk's third and fifth Constellations are not properly linked to their corresponding effect descriptions.Fixes an issue whereby, in the Character interface, certain effects of Dahlia's Ascension Talents and Constellations are not properly linked to their corresponding effect descriptions.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances, after switching tabs multiple times in Shop and purchasing an item, the item actually purchased may occasionally not match the item shown.Fixes an issue whereby, in Co-Op Mode, using a controller allows the abnormal tracking of certain quests that cannot be completed in Co-Op.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances, the &quot;Spiral Abyss&quot; party setup interface incorrectly includes the same character in both the first-half and second-half teams.Genshin Impact Luna I Update: OtherFixes an issue whereby certain birds are abnormally obstructed by the environment when taking off.Fixes an issue whereby, after equipping the Seed Dispensary, collecting Cacahuatl seeds at Easybreeze Holiday Resort does not yield the corresponding seed.Fixes text errors in certain quests, interfaces, and descriptions.Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu &gt; Settings &gt; Language and changing the Game Language.)Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include:Optimizes certain English translations.Optimizes inconsistencies between certain voice-overs and the corresponding lines.Optimizes some World Quest terms.Supplements Version 5.7 voice-over lines in English for Lumine.Supplements a Version 5.3 voice-over line in English for Nahida.Supplements Version 5.6 voice-over lines in English for Mika.Genshin Impact Luna I: Genius Invokation TCG Balance AdjustmentsAdjusts the starting Max HP of the &quot;Amber,&quot; &quot;Kaveh,&quot; &quot;Xilonen,&quot; and &quot;Diona&quot; Character Cards from 10 to 12; adjusts the starting Max HP of &quot;Rhodeia of Loch&quot; from 10 to 11; and adjusts the starting Max HP of &quot;Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King&quot; from 7 to 8.Adjusts the &quot;Well Fed and Strong&quot; effect for the Character Card &quot;Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King&quot;: Now, each stack causes the character to deal +1 DMG the next time they deal DMG. (Can stack, no stack limit, max 2 stacks each time)Adjusts the effects of the Character Card &quot;Kamisato Ayaka&quot;'s passive skill &quot;Kamisato Art: Senho&quot;: This effect will be adjusted to &quot;(Passive) When switched to be the active character, this character gains Cryo Elemental Infusion. The next Normal Attack during this Round deals +1 DMG. (Twice per Round).&quot;Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost of the Talent Card &quot;Strategic Reserve&quot; of the Character Card &quot;Ningguang&quot;: The Geo Dice cost is adjusted from 4 to 3.Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost of Talent Card &quot;Cold-Blooded Strike&quot; of Character Card &quot;Kaeya&quot;: The Cryo Dice cost is adjusted from 4 to 3.Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost for the Support Card &quot;Dawn Winery&quot;: The Elemental Dice cost will be adjusted from 2 Dice of the same element to 3 Dice of any element.Adjusts the Elemental Skill DMG of the Character Card &quot;Golden Wolflord&quot;: Geo DMG dealt is adjusted from 1 to 2.Adjusts the summon effects of the Character Card &quot;Rhodeia of Loch&quot;: the restriction of having at most 2 types of Oceanic Mimic existing simultaneously in the summons area has been removed.Adjusts the Elemental Die cost and effects of the Equipment Card &quot;Amethyst Crown&quot;: Now, 0 Elemental Dice are needed instead of 1. Also, card effect is changed to: &quot;After an opponent takes DMG: If this DMG is Dendro DMG or triggers Dendro-Related Reactions, gain 1 Crowning Crystal. (Max 2 stacks.) When the Action Phase begins: If your Crowning Crystal count is 2, the next Elemental Reaction you trigger deals +2 DMG during this Round.&quot;Adjusts the effects of the Equipment Card &quot;Flower of Paradise Lost&quot;: Card effect is changed to: &quot;After an opponent takes DMG: If this DMG is Dendro DMG or triggers Dendro-Related Reactions, gain 1 Crowning Crystal. (Max 5 stacks.) When the Action Phase begins or when your character triggers an Elemental Reaction: If your Crowning Crystal count is 5, create 1 Omni Die and draw 1 card. (Twice per round)&quot;Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost and effects of the Support Card &quot;Chinju Forest&quot;: Now, 2 Elemental Dice of the same element are needed instead of 1. Also, card effect is changed to: &quot;Before you choose your action: If the current total number of Elemental Dice is even, your character's Normal Attacks will cost 1 fewer Unaligned Elemental Die. Usage(s): 4.&quot;Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost and effects of the Support Card &quot;Grand Narukami Shrine&quot;: Now, 3 Elemental Dice of any element are needed instead of 2 of the same element. Also, card effect is changed to: &quot;After your character uses a skill: If the total number of Elemental Dice is odd, create 1 Omni Die. (Twice per round)&quot;That covers the Genshin Impact Luna I update patch notes.