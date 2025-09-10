There are a few Lauma teams in Genshin Impact that you can craft based on the characters available to you. The Moonchant Envoy of the Frostmoon Scions is a new Dendro character who brings the Lunar-Bloom reaction to the table. Similar to how Ineffa's teams in Genshin Impact are based around Lunar-Charged, Lauma's teammates perform similarly, allowing you to trigger this particular reaction often.

Let's take a look at some of the best Lauma teams in Genshin Impact.

Best setups for Lauma teams in Genshin Impact

1) Lauma, Nilou, Nahida, Kokomi

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou finally gets a strong ally who can help her reach maximum potential, as her kit is centered around the Bloom reaction. Lauma and Nilou currently have the best synergy together, as the latter can easily trigger Blooms, which the Envoy of the Frostmoon Scions can turn into Lunar-Bloom, dealing massive damage to enemies.

Also Read: Genshin Impact Luna I event Schedule

Nahida remains strong as a Dendro support who can not only link enemies, marking them with an elemental crest, but also can give the party various buffs, such as increased Elemental Mastery with her Burst. Kokomi is a great off-field hydro applicator who can double down as a healer.

2) Raiden Shogun, Lauma, Xingqiu, Yelan

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a Hyperbloom/Lunar-Bloom-based team where Lauma will act as the Dendro applicator, while Xingqiu and Yelan will apply Hydro and sub-DPS. Raiden will be the main on-field character, using her Skills and Burst to apply electro and trigger the Hyperbloom reactions.

Keep in mind that you will need to balance out Raiden's Elemental Mastery and Energy recharge, and given Dendro reactions are not reliant on Crit, you can let go of that stat on her. Xingqiu and Yelan work well together as both of them can give other Energy, so lacking either of them will put a dent in your damage numbers.

3) Neuvillette, Furina, Ineffa, Lauma

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the premium Lauma teams in Genshin Impact that you can form for the Envoy of the Frostmoon Scions. The Iudex of Fontaine has a strong kit already, but if you use Lauma alongside him, you will get Lunar-Blooms, which will deal additional damage.

Ineffa can trigger Lunar-Charged and Hyperbloom alongside the aforementioned reaction, increasing the team's damage further. Furina is undoubtedly one of the best supports in the game, and her Burst can buff Neuvillette's damage even further. Besides, her skill allows her to become a powerful off-field Hydro sub-DPS.

4) Lauma, Kaveh, Aino, Kuki Shinobu

Team 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best free-to-play Lauma teams in Genshin Impact will be based on Hyperbloom/ Lunar-Bloom reactions. Aino is a free 4-star who you can obtain by playing the story, and while not the best, she does a decent enough job as a Hydro applicator. Lauma and Kaveh have the Dendro element, which can create the Bloom/ Lunar-Bloom reactions.

Kuki is the best 4-star character when it comes to Hyperbloom teams, and she is also quite easy to build. She can also heal outside of her great Electro application, making her a core part of the team.

If you lack some of these characters, you can look for an alternative to craft one of the many Lauma teams in Genshin Impact, but upcoming characters from Nod-Krai likely will become her best teammates.

