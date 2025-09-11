How to unlock Luna treasure compass in Genshin Impact?

The Luna Treasure Compass is a new gadget introduced in the Genshin Impact Luna I update. It helps identify the locations of chests, time-trial challenges, and Lunoculus in the Nod-Krai region. However, there are specific prerequisites to unlock this gadget in the game.

On that note, this article provides a detailed guide on how to unlock the Luna Treasure Compass in Genshin Impact.

Steps to unlock the Luna Treasure compass in Genshin Impact Luna I version

The first step to unlock the Luna Treasure Compass in the game is that you will have to progress through the Where the Moon Rises Archon Quest (AQ), which is part 1 of the A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves quest. You will have to play this quest till you meet Aino at her house. After completing this, you can unlock the Meeting Points in the Nod-Krai region.

Meeting Points can also be called the Nod-Krai reputation system, as they are similar to the Tribe Reputation from the Natlan region. The second step is to unlock all three Meeting Points in the game. Note that you will have to complete the Blessings of the Frost Moon, To the Lighthouse, and the Problem-Sorting Robot World Quests (WQ) to unlock them.

After completing all of these WQs, you will unlock the Meeting Points: Frostmoon Enclave, Final Night Cemetery, and Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. The third step is to upgrade the Meeting Points to Level 1. To upgrade it to Level 1, you will need to spend 30 Luna Sigils and get 10% exploration progress in the Hiisi Island, Lempo Isle, and Paha Isle sub-areas of the Nod-Krai region.

You will get the Luna Treasure Compass after upgrading the Meeting Points in the Nod-Krai region. You can also upgrade this gadget, so that it can mark the locations of Lunoculus and time-trial challenges on your map.

To upgrade the Luna Treasure Compass, you must upgrade the levels of the Meeting Points. The ability of this gadget is increased separately for each area, so you will have to upgrade the levels of all Meeting Points to Level 5 if you are looking to complete 100% exploration for all sub-areas.

You can upgrade the Luna Treasure Compass three times, and its effects for each level are as follows:

Level 1 - Can display relevant clues and treasures in the current area.

- Can display relevant clues and treasures in the current area. Level 2 - Can display Oculi, and up to 10 relevant clues and treasure in the current area at once.

- Can display Oculi, and up to 10 relevant clues and treasure in the current area at once. Level 3 - Can display all Oculi, and most treasures and pertinent clues of the current area.

