What to do with Luna Sigils in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has introduced a new reputation system in Nod-Krai and merged it with the offering system to create Meeting Points, which are similar to the Tribal Chronicles in Natlan. However, to upgrade the levels for these Meeting Points, you will need a special item called Luna sigils, which was introduced in the Luna I update.

Ad

This new item can only be obtained from opening chests and completing certain World Quests in the game. Players might wonder how to use Luna Sigils after receiving a large amount of these items.

On that note, this article discusses the methods for obtaining Luna Sigils, their usage, and the rewards they provide in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Gift of the Mirage quest guide

How to use the Luna Sigils and their rewards in Genshin Impact

You can obtain Luna Sigils via the Selenic Chronicles from the new Meeting Points (Image via HoYoverse)

First, you must progress through the Where the Moon Rises Archon Quest (AQ), which is the first part of the Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I quest. After meeting with Aino at her house, you will be able to view the World Quests (WQ) required to unlock Meeting Points on your map and the World Quests tab.

Ad

Trending

You must unlock the Nod-Krai reputation system, Meeting Points, if you want to use Luna Sigils. You can obtain these Luna Sigils via three methods, and they are as follows:

Opening chests in the Paha Isle, Lempo Isle, or Hiisi Island sub-regions of the Nod-Krai area.

Can be obtained as rewards after upgrading the level of the Statue of the New Moon in the Nod-Krai region.

Can be obtained as rewards after completing the Selenic Chronicles from the three new Meeting Points.

Ad

In the Meeting Points, the developers have added a new mechanism called Selenic Chronicles, which are the WQs for the specific sub-area of the Meeting Points. For example, the Selenic Chronicles for the Meeting Point: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop contain some of the major WQs for the Lempo Isle sub-area.

After obtaining Luna Sigils, to use them, teleport to any of the three Meeting Points, interact with them, and you will get a new tab titled Joint Meeting Point Construction. On this screen, you can find a Construct option at the bottom right corner. Selecting that option will upgrade the levels of the Meeting Points and will consume some of your Luna Sigils.

Ad

However, keep in mind that you will also have to obtain a certain percentage of exploration in the sub-area before you can select the Construct option. For the first level, you must gain at least 10% exploration progress.

Also read: Genshin Impact: The Tale of the Gate Stone quest guide

Rewards for using the Luna Sigils in the Meeting Points

Rewards for using the Luna Sigils in the Meeting Point: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also obtain special rewards such as Primogems and Borderland Shrine of Depths Key, among others. These Keys are crucial to unlock the Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths in Genshin Impact.

Ad

These are the rewards you can obtain for upgrading the Meeting Point: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop to the maximum level:

Level 1 - 50 Primogems, 1 Fragile Resin, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Fragile Resin, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 2 - 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 3 - 50 Primogems, 1 Borderland Shrine of Depths Key, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Borderland Shrine of Depths Key, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 4 - 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction, 1 Krumkake Bolt

- 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction, 1 Krumkake Bolt Level 5 - 50 Primogems, 1 Sanctifying Elixir, 1 "Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop" Furnishing item, Little Round-Belly Furnishing blueprint, 5 Sanctifying Unction

Similarly, you can also upgrade the levels of other Meeting Points in the game. The rewards for other locations are slightly different and are given below.

Ad

Rewards for completely upgrading the Meeting Point: Frostmoon Enclave are as follows:

Level 1 - 50 Primogems, 1 Fragile Resin, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Fragile Resin, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 2 - 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 3 - 50 Primogems, 1 Borderland Shrine of Depths Key, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Borderland Shrine of Depths Key, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 4 - 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 5 - 50 Primogems, 1 Sanctifying Elixir, 1 Lunar Semblance: Whispers of Faded Radiance Furnishing item, Moonlit Quietude Furnishing blueprint, 5 Sanctifying Unction

Lastly, these are the rewards for upgrading the levels of the Meeting Point: Final Night Cemetery in Genshin Impact:

Ad

Level 1 - 50 Primogems, 1 Fragile Resin, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Fragile Resin, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 2 - 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 3 - 50 Primogems, 1 Crown of Insight, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Crown of Insight, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 4 - 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction

- 50 Primogems, 1 Acquaint Fate, 2000 Mora, 5 Sanctifying Unction Level 5 - 50 Primogems, 1 Sanctifying Elixir, 1 Gloomy Lighthouse: Eternal Light of Hope Furnishing item, Medium Cargo Hold: Swift Transport Furnishing blueprint, 5 Sanctifying Unction

Also read: How to make Nod-Krai craftable weapons in Genshin Impact

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.