Genshin Impact Gift of the Mirage quest guide

Gift of the Mirage in Genshin Impact is a World Quest that you can complete in Hiisi Island. It is also a part of the Polkka Beneath the Moon’s Oracle series. It is an extremely short mission in which you only have to find and place three fragments on a large stone. Completing it will give you 30 Primogems and some Mora.
This article will guide you on how to start and complete the Gift of the Mirage quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Gift of the Mirage quest location and guide
Gift of the Mirage quest location
Teleport to the western waypoint in the Frostmoon Enclave and go west to find an NPC with a quest marker. Talk to him to start the Gift of the Mirage quest.
Investigate nearby disturbances
You must now find and place three fragments on the stone. Two of them can be found floating in the water, but for the third fragment, you must pull out a large submerged stone with the help of kuuhenki.
Go southwest of the NPC's location to find a statue and a kuuhenki. Stand close to it and look inside the water to discover a large stone. Next, use the Kuuvahki energy to pull the stone out of the water and wait for the kuuhenki to get on the stone and summon a Moon Mirror. Finally, retrieve the first fragment from the mirror.
Place the fragment(s) on the stone
Take the fragment north to place it on the stone. You can attack the Atapetra Conches on the beach to gain Kuuvahki energy to hold the stone, so you don't have to worry about losing it.
Once that is done, collect the remaining two fragments from the water and place them on the stone. This will trigger a short cutscene.
Talk to Pekkani
Return to Pekkani and talk to him. This will conclude the Gift of the Mirage quest, and you will get 30 Primogems and Mora as a reward.
