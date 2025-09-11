Genshin Impact Gift of the Mirage quest guide

Gift of the Mirage in Genshin Impact is a World Quest that you can complete in Hiisi Island. It is also a part of the Polkka Beneath the Moon’s Oracle series. It is an extremely short mission in which you only have to find and place three fragments on a large stone. Completing it will give you 30 Primogems and some Mora.

Ad

This article will guide you on how to start and complete the Gift of the Mirage quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Gift of the Mirage quest location and guide

Gift of the Mirage quest location

Talk to Pekkani in Hiisi Island to start the Gift of the Mirage quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the western waypoint in the Frostmoon Enclave and go west to find an NPC with a quest marker. Talk to him to start the Gift of the Mirage quest.

Ad

Trending

Also read: The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest guide

Investigate nearby disturbances

You must now find and place three fragments on the stone. Two of them can be found floating in the water, but for the third fragment, you must pull out a large submerged stone with the help of kuuhenki.

Ad

Go southwest of the NPC's location to find a statue and a kuuhenki. Stand close to it and look inside the water to discover a large stone. Next, use the Kuuvahki energy to pull the stone out of the water and wait for the kuuhenki to get on the stone and summon a Moon Mirror. Finally, retrieve the first fragment from the mirror.

Place the fragment(s) on the stone

Ad

Take the fragment north to place it on the stone. You can attack the Atapetra Conches on the beach to gain Kuuvahki energy to hold the stone, so you don't have to worry about losing it.

Ad

Once that is done, collect the remaining two fragments from the water and place them on the stone. This will trigger a short cutscene.

Talk to Pekkani

Talk to Pekkani to finish the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to Pekkani and talk to him. This will conclude the Gift of the Mirage quest, and you will get 30 Primogems and Mora as a reward.

Ad

Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.