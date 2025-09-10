Genshin Impact: The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest guide

The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar in Genshin Impact is a hidden World Quest that you can do in Frostmoon Enclave, Hiisi Island. During the quest, you will enter an underground cave and chase after Crab Tsar while clearing a bunch of obstacles. Besides the Primogems, you will also get a lot of chest rewards, including Precious Chest and Luxurious Chest.
This article will guide you on how to start and complete The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest location and guide
Quest location
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Teleport to the western waypoint in Frostmoon Enclave and go southeast to find a large hole in the ground. Entering it will automatically start The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest.
Advance deeper into the cave and catch up to the Crab Tsar
After the first cutscene, head deeper into the cave and follow Crab Tsar. It will create multiple rock pillars to block your path. You can stand near the plants affected by Kuuvahki to turn into Kuuhenki or use the Kuuvahki energy to destroy the obstacles.
Destroy the obstacle(s)
Place a Lakkaberry on the rock to feed the Rock Crab. This will destroy the rock and create an opening for you to enter. You will also get an Exquisite Chest.
You will find a few more obstacles inside the cave. Keep using Kuuhenki or Kuuvahki energy to destroy them.
Search for the traces of Crab Tsar
A long cutscene will begin when you reach a dead end, and a new NPC will appear to offer some help. Once the cutscene is over, stand on the mirror and wait for a few seconds. This will remove the seal and open a new path.
Continue following the navigation and use the Moonlanes to travel faster. Once you reach the destination, you will get an Exquisite Chest and find a new teleport waypoint.
Talk to Maite and calm the Crab Tsar
Step into the water to start the fight against Crab Tsar. It will create several large rock pillars to attack you and hide inside the mirror. To defeat it, you must avoid getting hit and use Kuuvahki energy to destroy the rocks, and also attack it while it is inside the mirrors. Keep repeating this until a cutscene begins.
This will also conclude The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest, and you will get 40 Primogems, two Precious Chests, and one Luxurious Chest as a reward in Genshin Impact.
On a related note, completing this quest will also unlock the Crab Tsar Local Legend. You can challenge it and complete a few objectives mentioned in the Valiant Chronicles to obtain extra rewards.
Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:
- All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locations
- Genshin Impact Luna I quest list and their locations
- Blues of the Old World quest guide
- Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list
- Best weapons for Lauma
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.