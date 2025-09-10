All Nod-Krai Local Legend locations in Genshin Impact Luna I

The Genshin Impact Luna I has added three new Local Legends in Nod-Krai. Additionally, the latest version has released a game mode called Valiant Chronicles. You can challenge the Local Legends and complete additional objectives in the Valiant Chronicles, such as avoiding getting hit or destroying the shield. You can also earn more rewards, such as Primogems and character level-up materials.

Ad

This article will list all the new Nod-Krai Local Legends and explain how to unlock them in Genshin Impact.

Locations of all Nod-Krai Local Legends in Genshin Impact

Access Valiant Chronicles

Talk to Katheryne in Nasha Town (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Adventurer's Guild in Nasha Town and talk to Katheryne. Select the "Have you any awesome commissions for me?" option to get a new Handbook from her. This will open the Valiant Chronicles, and you can see all the objective details of the boss challenges.

Ad

Trending

Sigurd Local Legend location

Sigurd's location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Sigurd northeast of the Barrowmoss Barrens. His Local Legend challenge can only be unlocked after completing The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest.

Ad

Here are all the objectives that you need to complete the Valiant Chronicles:

Defeat Local Legend: Sigurd. Primogem x20, Mistshroud Helmet x3 Avoid getting hit by Sigurd’s “Demonsbane Strike.” Primogem x20, Mora x20000 Eliminate all lured Wilderness Exiles before Sigurd can act. Primogem x20, Afterglow of Long Night Flint x3

Ad

Crab Tsar Local Legend location

Crab Tsar's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Crab Tsar can be found in an underground area in Hiisi Island. You can unlock its Local Legend challenge after completing The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest.

Ad

You can complete the following objectives in Valiant Chronicles.

Defeat Local Legend: Crab Tsar. Primogem x20, Lakkaberry x5 Convert at least 10 of the Crab Tsar’s Stoneborne Seeds Primogem x20, Mora x25000 Shoot down the Crab Tsar before it executes its “Almighty Bombardment” for the second time Primogem x20, Guide to Moonlight x3

Ad

Raskolnikov Local Legend location

Raskolnikov's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Raskolnikov is on the top floor of the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau. You can unlock its Local Legend challenge by completing The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot quest.

Ad

Listed below are all the Valiant Chronicles objectives for Raskolnikov's challenge.

Defeat Local Legend: Raskolnikov. Primogem x20, Frost-Etched Warrant x5 Destroy Raskolnikov’s “Experimental Multi-Shield.” Primogem x20, Mora x25000 Avoid getting hit by any of Raskolnikov’s Electro attacks. Primogem x20, Artful Device Replica x3

Ad

Check out other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.