All Nod-Krai Local Legend locations in Genshin Impact Luna I

The Genshin Impact Luna I has added three new Local Legends in Nod-Krai. Additionally, the latest version has released a game mode called Valiant Chronicles. You can challenge the Local Legends and complete additional objectives in the Valiant Chronicles, such as avoiding getting hit or destroying the shield. You can also earn more rewards, such as Primogems and character level-up materials.
This article will list all the new Nod-Krai Local Legends and explain how to unlock them in Genshin Impact.
Locations of all Nod-Krai Local Legends in Genshin Impact
Access Valiant Chronicles
Go to the Adventurer's Guild in Nasha Town and talk to Katheryne. Select the "Have you any awesome commissions for me?" option to get a new Handbook from her. This will open the Valiant Chronicles, and you can see all the objective details of the boss challenges.
Sigurd Local Legend location
You can find Sigurd northeast of the Barrowmoss Barrens. His Local Legend challenge can only be unlocked after completing The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest.
Here are all the objectives that you need to complete the Valiant Chronicles:
Crab Tsar Local Legend location
Crab Tsar can be found in an underground area in Hiisi Island. You can unlock its Local Legend challenge after completing The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest.
You can complete the following objectives in Valiant Chronicles.
Raskolnikov Local Legend location
Raskolnikov is on the top floor of the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau. You can unlock its Local Legend challenge by completing The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot quest.
Listed below are all the Valiant Chronicles objectives for Raskolnikov's challenge.
