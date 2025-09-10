Genshin Impact: The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest guide

The Bell of Mourning Echoes in Genshin Impact is a hidden World Quest that you can complete in Nod-Krai. During the quest, you must cleanse the Wild Hunt's permeation in Lempo Isle using the Tideseal Stones and collect three relics of a Lightkeeper named Sigurd. Completing the quest will give you Primogems and chest rewards, and also unlock a local legend boss.
This article will cover the locations of all the relics and explain how to start The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: How to start The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest
How to start the quest
To start the The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest, you must find the following relics:
- Undying One’s Mourning Bell
- A Horn Unwinded
- Dyed Tassel
You can find the locations of all three below.
Undying One’s Mourning Bell
You can find the third Tideseal Stone west of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Approach the Wild Hunt and defeat all the enemies.
During the fight, you will get a notification that the Tideseal Stone is ready, and you must use the Kuuvahki Energy to interact with it to stop more enemies from spawning. Once the Wild Hunt is cleared, you will get Undying One’s Mourning Bell and a chest reward.
Dyed Tassel
You can find the second relic north of Northern Training Ground. Defeat the enemies in the same way using the Tideseal Stone. Once that is done, you will get a Dyed Tassel and a Precious Chest.
A Horn Unwinded
You can find the last Tideseal Stone in Starsand Shoal. Defeat the enemies and open the Precious Chest to get A Horn Unwinded. This will also start The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest.
Head to Nasha Town and look for Lightkeepers to learn more
Follow the navigation and talk to the Lightkeepers in Nasha Town.
Take the relics back to Sigurd's grave
Go to Sigurd's grave near Barrowmoss Barrens and place all three relics. This will complete The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest, and you will get 30 Primogems and the Pro aris et focis achievement in Genshin Impact.
