Genshin Impact: The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest guide

The Bell of Mourning Echoes in Genshin Impact is a hidden World Quest that you can complete in Nod-Krai. During the quest, you must cleanse the Wild Hunt's permeation in Lempo Isle using the Tideseal Stones and collect three relics of a Lightkeeper named Sigurd. Completing the quest will give you Primogems and chest rewards, and also unlock a local legend boss.

This article will cover the locations of all the relics and explain how to start The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to start The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest

How to start the quest

To start the The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest, you must find the following relics:

Undying One’s Mourning Bell

A Horn Unwinded

Dyed Tassel

You can find the locations of all three below.

Undying One’s Mourning Bell

Undying One’s Mourning Bell location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the third Tideseal Stone west of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Approach the Wild Hunt and defeat all the enemies.

Interact with the Tideseal Stone to stop the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

During the fight, you will get a notification that the Tideseal Stone is ready, and you must use the Kuuvahki Energy to interact with it to stop more enemies from spawning. Once the Wild Hunt is cleared, you will get Undying One’s Mourning Bell and a chest reward.

Dyed Tassel

Dyed Tassel relic location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the second relic north of Northern Training Ground. Defeat the enemies in the same way using the Tideseal Stone. Once that is done, you will get a Dyed Tassel and a Precious Chest.

A Horn Unwinded

Tideseal Stone in Starsand Shoal (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the last Tideseal Stone in Starsand Shoal. Defeat the enemies and open the Precious Chest to get A Horn Unwinded. This will also start The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest.

Head to Nasha Town and look for Lightkeepers to learn more

Go to Nasha Town and talk to Lightkeepers (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the navigation and talk to the Lightkeepers in Nasha Town.

Take the relics back to Sigurd's grave

Place all the relics (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to Sigurd's grave near Barrowmoss Barrens and place all three relics. This will complete The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest, and you will get 30 Primogems and the Pro aris et focis achievement in Genshin Impact.

