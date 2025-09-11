How to make Nod-Krai craftable weapons in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has released a new series of craftable weapons in Nod-Krai. All of them are pretty amazing, and you can obtain them by farming some local specialty items and using them to purchase the blueprints from the smithy. After that, you must obtain their corresponding Borderland Billets and ores to forge them.

This article will guide you on how to obtain the blueprints and craft the Nod-Krai weapons in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Nod-Krai craftable weapons in Genshin Impact

Purchase weapon blueprints from Nod-Krai smithy

Nod-Krai smithy location (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Rossum Workshop Researcher in Nasha Town, southwest of the Adventurer's Guild, and talk to the NPC named Lyulka. Next, select the first option to buy a weapon. This will open a list of all the craftable weapon blueprints.

Materials required to purchase Nod-Krai craftable weapon blueprints

Buy blueprints for the craftable weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the Nod-Krai weapons and materials needed to purchase their blueprints from Lyulka:

Serenity's Call (Sword)

Icy Pebble x10

Lakkaberry x10

Rainbowdrop Crystal x10

Snare Hook (Bow)

Nocturnal Blossom x10

Midsommer Berry x10

Rainbowdrop Crystal x10

Master Key (Claymore)

Lakkaberry x10

Nocturnal Blossom x10

Rainbowdrop Crystal x10

Blackmarrow Lantern (Catalyst)

Midsommer Berry x10

Icy Pebble x10

Rainbowdrop Crystal x10

Prospector's Shovel (Polearm)

Lakkaberry x10

Nocturnal Blossom x10

Rainbowdrop Crystal x10

You can find all of these items in Nod-Krai.

Craft the Nod-Krai weapons

Open the inventory to learn the blueprints (Image via HoYoverse)

After purchasing the blueprints, open the Precious Items section in your inventory. Next, select each weapon and click on Use to learn its crafting method. Once that is done, talk to the smithy NPC again and select the "I'd like something made" option.

Crafting Serenity's Call (Image via HoYoverse)

Select the Nod-Krai weapon you want to forge and start the process. To craft each item, you will need the following:

Corresponding Borderland Billet

Rainbowdrop Crystal x50

White Iron Chunk x50

The Borderland Billet can be obtained from the weekly boss in Natlan. Meanwhile, the Rainbowdrop Crystals can be farmed in Nod-Krai, and White Iron Chunk is available in almost all the nations.

