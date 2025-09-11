How to make Nod-Krai craftable weapons in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has released a new series of craftable weapons in Nod-Krai. All of them are pretty amazing, and you can obtain them by farming some local specialty items and using them to purchase the blueprints from the smithy. After that, you must obtain their corresponding Borderland Billets and ores to forge them.
This article will guide you on how to obtain the blueprints and craft the Nod-Krai weapons in Genshin Impact.
How to unlock Nod-Krai craftable weapons in Genshin Impact
Purchase weapon blueprints from Nod-Krai smithy
Go to the Rossum Workshop Researcher in Nasha Town, southwest of the Adventurer's Guild, and talk to the NPC named Lyulka. Next, select the first option to buy a weapon. This will open a list of all the craftable weapon blueprints.
Materials required to purchase Nod-Krai craftable weapon blueprints
Here is a list of all the Nod-Krai weapons and materials needed to purchase their blueprints from Lyulka:
Serenity's Call (Sword)
- Icy Pebble x10
- Lakkaberry x10
- Rainbowdrop Crystal x10
Snare Hook (Bow)
- Nocturnal Blossom x10
- Midsommer Berry x10
- Rainbowdrop Crystal x10
Master Key (Claymore)
- Lakkaberry x10
- Nocturnal Blossom x10
- Rainbowdrop Crystal x10
Blackmarrow Lantern (Catalyst)
- Midsommer Berry x10
- Icy Pebble x10
- Rainbowdrop Crystal x10
Prospector's Shovel (Polearm)
- Lakkaberry x10
- Nocturnal Blossom x10
- Rainbowdrop Crystal x10
You can find all of these items in Nod-Krai.
Craft the Nod-Krai weapons
After purchasing the blueprints, open the Precious Items section in your inventory. Next, select each weapon and click on Use to learn its crafting method. Once that is done, talk to the smithy NPC again and select the "I'd like something made" option.
Select the Nod-Krai weapon you want to forge and start the process. To craft each item, you will need the following:
- Corresponding Borderland Billet
- Rainbowdrop Crystal x50
- White Iron Chunk x50
The Borderland Billet can be obtained from the weekly boss in Natlan. Meanwhile, the Rainbowdrop Crystals can be farmed in Nod-Krai, and White Iron Chunk is available in almost all the nations.
