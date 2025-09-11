Genshin Impact: The Tale of the Gate Stone quest guide

The Tale of the Gate Stone is one of the World Quests in the Polkka Beneath the Moon’s Oracle chain in Genshin Impact. It is a very short mission that you can complete in the Frostmoon Encalve, Hiisi Island. During the quest, you only have to find a "pretty stone" and place it on a large stone in the enclave. Completing it will give you a Common Chest and 30 Primogems.

This article will guide you on how to start and complete The Tale of the Gate Stone quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Tale of the Gate Stone quest location and guide

Talk to Kasha to start The Tale of the Gate Stone quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Frostmoon Enclave using the Hiisi Island Statue of the New Moon and head north to find an NPC named Kasha near the Priestess of the Frostmoon Scions. Talk to the little girl to start The Tale of the Gate Stone quest.

Find "pretty stones" nearby

Kasha will ask you to look for "pretty stones" but won't give any descriptions, making it slightly difficult to find the real thing. What you actually have to find is a fragment that you must place on the large stone in Frostmoon Enclave.

Pick up the fragment (Image via HoYoverse)

In any case, once you're done talking to her, go northeast to find a kuuhenki next to a tree. Approach it and use its power to pick up the fragment on the rock next to the building.

Talk to Kasha

Talk to Kasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to Kasha and talk to her. She will ask you to put the fragment back on the large stone.

Place the fragment(s) on the stone

Place the fragment on the stone (Image via HoYoverse)

Face the large stone and use kuuvahki energy to place the fragment on it. Once that is done, talk to Kasha again to complete The Tale of the Gate Stone quest.

The Tale of the Gate Stone quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

As a reward for completing the quest, you will get 30 Primogems and a Common Chest.

