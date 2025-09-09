Genshin Impact Aino build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Aino is a new 4-star Hydro Claymore character released in Genshin Impact Luna I. She hails from Nod-Krai, and is a Support unit whose role in a team setup is to boost the party's overall Elemental DMG. Since she is a free character who can be claimed while playing through the Luna I Archon Quest, all players will be able to obtain her and add her to their teams. She is a pretty versatile unit, but she works best when there is at least one other Nod-Krai character in the team.

This article provides a guide on the best way to build Aino in Genshin Impact, including her optimal teams, weapon choices, artifacts, and talent priorities.

Best weapons for Aino in Genshin Impact

1) Favonius Greatsword

4-star claymore Favonius Greatsword (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

4-star claymore Favonius Greatsword is the best weapon choice for Aino, as it gives her plenty of Energy Recharge, which will be necessary for her to spam her Elemental Burst on cooldown.

2) Flame-Forged Insight

4-star claymore Flame-Forged Insight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This free weapon (obtained from the Genshin Impact 5.8 Sunspray Summer Resort event) is one of the best weapon options for F2P players. Not only does this claymore give the user a flat Elemental Mastery boost, but it also further increases Elemental Mastery whenever Lunar-Charged, Electro-Charged, Lunar-Bloom, or Bloom reactions are triggered.

3) Master Key

4-star claymore Master Key (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The new 4-star Natlan craftable claymore Master Key is also a good weapon that you can equip on Aino. Since this weapon also increases Elemental Mastery upon triggering Elemental reactions, Aino can take full advantage of this weapon's passive effect.

Best artifacts for Aino in Genshin Impact

1) Silken Moon's Serenade

Silken Moon's Serenade is Aino's best-in-slot artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Natlan artifact set Silken Moon's Serenade is the best 4-piece artifact option for Aino. The 2-piece effect of this set gives the user a 20% Energy Recharge bonus, which is extremely useful for Aino. Meanwhile, the 4-piece effect increases all party members' Elemental Mastery depending on the team's Moonsign level. Moonsign level 1 gives an extra 60 Elemental Mastery, while Moonsign level 2 provides an extra 120 Elemental Mastery.

Additionally, the entire team gets a 10% Lunar reaction DMG buff for each active Gleaming Moon effect (obtained from the new Nod-Krai artifact sets).

Make sure to equip artifacts with the following main stats:

Sands: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Goblet: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Circlet: Elemental Mastery

2) Flower of Paradise Lost

Flower of Paradise Lost can be used as an alternate choice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For teams where a character other than Aino already has the Silken Moon's Serenade artifact set equipped, Aino can use the 4-piece Flower of Paradise Lost set. The 2-piece bonus for this set increases the user's Elemental Mastery by 80, while the 4-piece bonus buffs the character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon damage. This effect can be useful in teams where Aino will be the character triggering the aforementioned Elemental reactions.

Look for the following main stats while equipping this artifact set:

Sands: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Goblet: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Circlet: Elemental Mastery

Best teams for Aino in Genshin Impact

Aino, Lauma, Nilou, Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Aino is a Hydro Support character, she works best in teams where she can provide off-field Hydro application. Her Elemental Mastery buffs can increase the team's overall Elemental DMG, making her a great Support unit for teams based around triggering a variety of Elemental Reactions. Additionally, she works best with another Nod-Krai character in the team, due to the Moonsign level effect, which increases the party's damage based on the total number of Nod-Krai characters in it.

Here are some teams that you can use Aino in:

Aino + Lauma + Nilou + Baizhu

Aino + Flins + Ineffa + Sucrose

Aino + Lauma + Nahida + Nilou

Aino + Nahida + Fischl + Kokomi

Aino + Ineffa + Arlecchino + Bennett

Talent priority for Aino in Genshin Impact

Since Aino is not a DPS/Sub-DPS unit, her Elemental Burst (which provides teamwide buffs and off-field Hydro application) is the only reason you will ever need to use her. Thus, focus on leveling up Aino's talents in the following order:

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill = Normal Attack

