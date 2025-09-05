Genshin Impact Master Key stats and materials

Master Key in Genshin Impact is a 4-star Claymore. It is a craftable weapon from the Nod-Krai series and provides Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge bonuses to the equipping character. It is not the best weapon in the game, but it has decent bonuses and can be a good F2P option for a couple of characters.

This article will briefly discuss all of Master Key's stats and effects, and cover the materials needed to level up the new 4-star craftable Claymore in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Master Key stats, effects, and level-up materials

Master Key stats and materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Master Key is a 4-star Claymore from the Nod-Krai's forgeable weapon series. It has the following stats and effects at level 90 and R1:

Base ATK : 454

: 454 Second stat : Energy Recharge 61.3%

: Energy Recharge 61.3% Passive effect: Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery increases by 60 for 12 seconds. If Ascendant Gleam Moonsign is active, the Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

The Base ATK of the weapon is pretty low, but it shouldn't be surprising since it's a 4-star Claymore. The second stat is an Energy Recharge bonus, which is good for smoother party rotation. Additionally, the weapon's passive provides a lot of Elemental Mastery bonus. However, half of the bonuses can only be activated when there are at least two Nod-Krai characters in the party to trigger the Ascendant Gleam Moonsign effect.

The 4-star craftable Claymore can be a good F2P option for Kaveh, but it's still far from his best in the slot.

Interestingly, Master Key has the same stats and passives as the Snare Hook, which is a craftable Bow in the Nod-Krai weapon series.

Master Key level-up materials

You will need the following materials to level up Master Key in Genshin Impact:

Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions

Lightless Bone

Broken Drive Shaft

Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions is a weapon ascension material that can be farmed in the domain. The Lightless Bone and Broken Drive Shaft can be obtained by defeating local mobs in Nod-Krai.

Master Key can only be obtained after purchasing its blueprint from the smithy in Nod-Krai. Once unlocked, you can head to any blacksmith and consume a Billet and ores to forge the Claymore.

