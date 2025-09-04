What is the Moon Wheel in Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai? 

With Genshin Impact's Luna I update just around the corner, many players are excited for the arrival of Nod-Krai. Early glimpses and teasers of the upcoming game version have revealed a fascinating new object in the game: the Moon Wheel. Unlike the usual Visions granted by the Archons, most characters from the new region carry a Moon Wheel, which is believed to have strong ties to the land’s lore. While Visions channel the Seven Elements, Moon Wheels utilize an older force tied to Nod-Krai's traditions. Here's more about these objects.Note: The following information is subject to change and will be updated when version Luna I is released.Moon Wheel in Genshin Impact's Nod-KraiMoon Wheels are special Vision-like objects that originate from Nod-Krai. Instead of being bestowed by the Seven Archons, they were created by the Heavenly Principles and the Three Moon Sisters, as revealed in the Archon Quest, Song of the Welkin Moon Prelude, in version 5.8.Moon Wheels were once given to the Moon Sisters' followers, serving as a link for communication during rituals. Like Visions, they are tied to the user's soul and grant the ability to wield elemental powers.What sets Moon Wheels apart is their use of kuuvahki, an ancient and purer elemental energy. This rare force was mentioned by HoYoverse during Genshin Impact's Luna I Special Program and is suggested to have existed long before the Seven Elements. Its connection to the Moon Sisters makes it a central piece of Nod-Krai's lore.Not every Nod-Krai character has a Moon Wheel Interesting that for Aino its a vision by u/PhantomChaser09 in Genshin_Impact Interestingly, not all Nod-Krai characters carry a Moon Wheel. For example, Aino uses a standard Vision. This could imply that she is not directly tied to the Moon Goddesses or perhaps originates from outside Nod-Krai. In contrast, Lauma and Flins have already been confirmed as Moon Wheel users, placing them at the center of this new mechanic.This distinction suggests that Moon Wheels may be tied to specific cultural or spiritual practices in Nod-Krai, rather than being universally held by all its inhabitants. However, this has not been confirmed, and more information will be revealed once the new game version goes live.The Moon Wheel introduces a fresh system of elemental power as Genshin Impact expands into Nod-Krai. HoYoverse has confirmed that Lunar reaction mechanics will rely on this energy. With Luna I on the horizon, players can expect the Moon Wheel to play a major role in both the gameplay and the unfolding story of the new region.