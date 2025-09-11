Is a level 100 character worth in Genshin Impact? 

Version Luna I of Genshin Impact introduces a new item that will allow you to upgrade your characters to level 100. But given how rare this item is, you might wonder if upgrading any character to the highest available level is worth it or not. This question can ring especially in case you are a free-to-play or a new player to the game. Let's take a look at whether it is worth it to raise your character to level 100 in Genshin Impact.Should you raise a character to level 100 in Genshin ImpactThere is no straightforward answer to the question of whether a level 100 character is worth it or not. It honestly depends on whom you want to use the Masterless Stella Fortuna on, as most of them will see only a minor performance increase, and upgrading them will mostly be a cosmetic change.Also Read: Best Lauma teams in GenshinHowever, certain characters who perform transformative reactions, such as Dendro-based ones, will see quite a bit of a performance boost. Given that these reactions are dependent on a character's level, they will certainly benefit from having level 100 characters.There are HP-based characters who also benefit from being level 100, as the health pool they receive if you upgrade them is quite significant. Here are a few characters who are actually worth it at level 100 in Genshin Impact.NilouNahidaLaumaIneffaKuki ShinobuMualaniFurinaYelanHow to upgrade characters to level 100 in Genshin ImpactGenshin's Luna I update added a new item to the game called Masterless Stella Fortuna. You will need 3 of these to upgrade any character that you own to level 100. Simply open your character menu, and you will notice a new button called Ascension Limit in the bottom right corner of your screen.Masterless Stella Fortuna can be used to upgrade your level 90 character (Image via HoYoverse)Using this, you can perform a breakthrough in your character's level using Masterless Stella Fortuna: 1 for level 95 and 2 for level 100. Keep in mind that you cannot revert the upgrade once it is complete.How to get Masterless Stella Fortuna in Genshin Impact? You can obtain Masterless Stella Fortuna in Genshin when you obtain a duplicate of a 5-star character who is already at Constellation 6. This means whenever you get more than seven copies of a unit, you will get one of these. These are only obtained from 5-star characters, and you cannot get them from 4-star units as of now.