Is a level 100 character worth in Genshin Impact? 

By Supratim Sarkar
Published Sep 11, 2025 15:07 GMT
level 100 character worth in Genshin Impact
Exploring if level 100 character in Genshin is worth it or not (Image via HoYoverse)

Version Luna I of Genshin Impact introduces a new item that will allow you to upgrade your characters to level 100. But given how rare this item is, you might wonder if upgrading any character to the highest available level is worth it or not. This question can ring especially in case you are a free-to-play or a new player to the game.

Ad

Let's take a look at whether it is worth it to raise your character to level 100 in Genshin Impact.

Should you raise a character to level 100 in Genshin Impact

There is no straightforward answer to the question of whether a level 100 character is worth it or not. It honestly depends on whom you want to use the Masterless Stella Fortuna on, as most of them will see only a minor performance increase, and upgrading them will mostly be a cosmetic change.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Also Read: Best Lauma teams in Genshin

However, certain characters who perform transformative reactions, such as Dendro-based ones, will see quite a bit of a performance boost. Given that these reactions are dependent on a character's level, they will certainly benefit from having level 100 characters.

There are HP-based characters who also benefit from being level 100, as the health pool they receive if you upgrade them is quite significant. Here are a few characters who are actually worth it at level 100 in Genshin Impact.

Ad
  • Nilou
  • Nahida
  • Lauma
  • Ineffa
  • Kuki Shinobu
  • Mualani
  • Furina
  • Yelan

How to upgrade characters to level 100 in Genshin Impact

Genshin's Luna I update added a new item to the game called Masterless Stella Fortuna. You will need 3 of these to upgrade any character that you own to level 100. Simply open your character menu, and you will notice a new button called Ascension Limit in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Ad
Masterless Stella Fortuna can be used to upgrade your level 90 character (Image via HoYoverse)
Masterless Stella Fortuna can be used to upgrade your level 90 character (Image via HoYoverse)

Using this, you can perform a breakthrough in your character's level using Masterless Stella Fortuna: 1 for level 95 and 2 for level 100. Keep in mind that you cannot revert the upgrade once it is complete.

Ad

How to get Masterless Stella Fortuna in Genshin Impact?

You can obtain Masterless Stella Fortuna in Genshin when you obtain a duplicate of a 5-star character who is already at Constellation 6. This means whenever you get more than seven copies of a unit, you will get one of these.

These are only obtained from 5-star characters, and you cannot get them from 4-star units as of now.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications