Genshin Impact Serenity's Call weapon guide

Serenity's Call is a new craftable weapon introduced in the Genshin Impact Luna I update. It is a 4-star Sword, which can be crafted after purchasing the corresponding diagram from Rossum Workshop Researcher Lyulka. Despite not being a CRIT-based weapon, it is pretty versatile, and can be equipped on quite a few sub-DPS/Support characters.
This article provides a guide on Serenity's Call's stats and required materials in Genshin Impact, along with information on how to craft the weapon, and the best characters to equip it on.
Genshin Impact Serenity's Call stats and level-up materials
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The 4-star Sword Serenity's Call has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):
- Base ATK: 454
- Secondary stat: 61.3% Energy Recharge
Despite having a low base ATK, the high Energy Recharge substat makes this a good weapon for characters reliant on ER. It also has the following passive effect:
Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases the user's Max HP by 16% for the next 12 seconds. The HP boost effect from Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam is increased by an additional 16%. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.
Serenity's Call can be leveled up to 90 by using the following materials:
- Artful Device Fragment x3
- Artful Device Replica x9
- Artful Device Inheritance x9
- Artful Device Wish x4
- Frostnight's Glimmer x15
- Frostnight's Glow x18
- Frostnight's Glory x27
- Tattered Warrant x10
- Immaculate Warrant x15
- Frost-Etched Warrant x18
Genshin Impact Serenity's Call: How to craft
In order to craft Serenity's Call, you will first need to purchase the Serenity's Call diagram from Lyulka at the Rossum Workshop. You can get to her location by teleporting to the Nasha Town Teleport Waypoint, then heading a short distance southeast till you reach the Rossum Workshop.
Once here, interact with Lyulka and click on the "I'd like to buy a weapon" option. Then, purchase the "Diagram: Serenity's Call" using the following materials:
- Icy Pebble x10
- Lakkaberry x10
- Rainbowdrop Crystal x10
After purchasing the diagram, you can forge the 4-star Sword Serenity's Call using these materials:
- Borderland Sword Billet x1
- Rainbowdrop Crystals x50
- White Iron Chunks x50
Best characters for Serenity's Call in Genshin Impact
Since Serenity's Call provides both an Energy Recharge and HP boost to the user, HP scaling characters and units that need a lot of Energy Recharge are the ideal users of this weapon. Some of these characters include:
- Furina
- Nilou
- Layla
- Dahlia
- Kuki Shinobu
Also read: Genshin Impact Aino build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.