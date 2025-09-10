Genshin Impact Serenity's Call weapon guide

Serenity's Call is a new craftable weapon introduced in the Genshin Impact Luna I update. It is a 4-star Sword, which can be crafted after purchasing the corresponding diagram from Rossum Workshop Researcher Lyulka. Despite not being a CRIT-based weapon, it is pretty versatile, and can be equipped on quite a few sub-DPS/Support characters.

This article provides a guide on Serenity's Call's stats and required materials in Genshin Impact, along with information on how to craft the weapon, and the best characters to equip it on.

Genshin Impact Serenity's Call stats and level-up materials

Serenity's Call is a new craftable 4-star Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-star Sword Serenity's Call has the following stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Base ATK : 454

: 454 Secondary stat: 61.3% Energy Recharge

Despite having a low base ATK, the high Energy Recharge substat makes this a good weapon for characters reliant on ER. It also has the following passive effect:

Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases the user's Max HP by 16% for the next 12 seconds. The HP boost effect from Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam is increased by an additional 16%. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

Serenity's Call can be leveled up to 90 by using the following materials:

Artful Device Fragment x3

Artful Device Replica x9

Artful Device Inheritance x9

Artful Device Wish x4

Frostnight's Glimmer x15

Frostnight's Glow x18

Frostnight's Glory x27

Tattered Warrant x10

Immaculate Warrant x15

Frost-Etched Warrant x18

Genshin Impact Serenity's Call: How to craft

Lyulka's location in Nasha town (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In order to craft Serenity's Call, you will first need to purchase the Serenity's Call diagram from Lyulka at the Rossum Workshop. You can get to her location by teleporting to the Nasha Town Teleport Waypoint, then heading a short distance southeast till you reach the Rossum Workshop.

Purchase the Serenity's Call blueprint (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Once here, interact with Lyulka and click on the "I'd like to buy a weapon" option. Then, purchase the "Diagram: Serenity's Call" using the following materials:

Icy Pebble x10

Lakkaberry x10

Rainbowdrop Crystal x10

After purchasing the diagram, you can forge the 4-star Sword Serenity's Call using these materials:

Borderland Sword Billet x1

Rainbowdrop Crystals x50

White Iron Chunks x50

Best characters for Serenity's Call in Genshin Impact

Units that need both HP and ER can use this weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Since Serenity's Call provides both an Energy Recharge and HP boost to the user, HP scaling characters and units that need a lot of Energy Recharge are the ideal users of this weapon. Some of these characters include:

Furina

Nilou

Layla

Dahlia

Kuki Shinobu

Also read: Genshin Impact Aino build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

