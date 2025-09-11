Genshin Impact Friends of Moleyvalley quest guide

Friends of Moleyvalley in Genshin Impact is a hidden World Quest near Nasha Town. During the quest, you meet a girl named Auni and help her catch some Weasel Thieves wrecking havoc in Moleyvalley. It is a simple quest, and completing it will give you Primogems, a hidden achievement, and a few chests, including one Luxurious Chest.
Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete the Friends of Moleyvalley quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Friends of Moleyvalley quest location and guide
Friends of Moleyvalley quest location
Use the teleport waypoint northwest of Nasha Town and go south to find a girl. Approaching her will automatically start the Friends of Moleyvalley quest.
Remove the "energy core"
Use the energy core above the robot and put it at the barrier device. This will create a Unipolar Barrier and block all the bullets. Time your run and get close to the hazardous device to remove its energy core. Doing so will shut it down and trigger a cutscene.
After talking to Auni, follow the quest navigation to remove the energy core from the second hazardous device while blocking its bullets using the Unipolar Barriers.
Stop the hazardous device's attacks
Make your way to the Hazardous Device Core while blocking all the bullets using the barriers. Once there, you must defeat the robot by attacking it using its own projectiles. You will find two barriers near the Hazardous Device Core that turn on and off at fixed intervals. Block the incoming projectiles using them and take the Unipolar Object from the robot whenever you get the chance, before throwing it back. Keep repeating this until the robot loses all its HP, and remove the energy core.
Capture the Weasel Thief
Follow the Weasel Thief and capture it. This will trigger a short cutscene, and the Weasel Thieves will run away again.
Catch up with the Weasel Thief and go deeper into the cave
Follow the Weasel Thieves to reach a cave. Next, use Kuuvahki energy to destroy the rock at the entrance and go inside. Once you reach the destination, talk to Auni and open the Luxurious Chest.
Also read: The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot quest guide
Catch up with the Weasel Thief and investigate the surrounding area
Go after the Weasel Thief again and investigate the interactive area. Finally, return to Auni and talk to her to complete the Friends of Moleyvalley quest.
As a reward for completing the hidden quest in Genshin Impact, you will get 40 Primogems and the After Man achievement.
