Genshin Impact: The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot quest guide

The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot is a World Quest in East of the Moon, West of the Sun series in Genshin Impact. It is a pretty long mission that you can do in Fatui's Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau. During the quest, you meet an NPC and help her find the Proof of the Cognescenti. Completing it will give you Primogems, Lunoculus, a hidden achievement, and also unlock the Raskolnikov local legend.
This article will guide you on how to start The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot quest location and guide
The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot quest location
Use the southern teleport waypoint in the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and head north to find an elevator next to the Fatui soldiers. Use it to go up and approach the NPCs near the control panel. After the cutscene, use the controls to call the container and enter it. This will start the The Shoemaker’s Children Go Barefoot quest in Genshin Impact.
Enter and explore the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau
Follow the quest navigation and go deeper into the facility. If you come across any Fatui enemies, make sure to defeat them within 20 seconds. In any case, once you reach the destination, you will find a small opening in the vents that will allow you to go to the lower floor, where you will find a teleport waypoint.
Investigate the chests and hide in the containers nearby
Use the nearby elevator to go up and investigate the Exquisite Chest. This will trigger a long cutscene. After this, hide inside the container.
Defeat the Fatui
All the commotion during the scene will attract a few Fatui, and you must defeat two enemy waves within 20 seconds.
Look for a way to exit the room
Operate the cleaning bot to grab the ID from the Fatui and use it to open the door.
Look for the owner of the lost item
Defeat the mobs to get the Exquisite Chest and climb the stairs to enter the vents to reach the next room. Next, talk to the Fatui guard and convince him to take a break.
Talk to the girl and find a way to rescue her
After sending the guard away, talk to the girl. Next, operate the control panel to start the cleaning bot and pick up the ID from the table before entering the cell through the small hole. Once inside, leave the bot below the Barrier Module and exit the bot control before climbing the boxes. This will shut down the barrier and free the girl.
Defeat the Fatui and go to the dormitory
After rescuing the girl, defeat all the Fatui and continue following her until you exit the dormitory. Next, use the Moonlane to catch up to her. You will also find one Lunoculus en route.
Look for clues inside the dormitory and talk to Netochka
Interact with all the arrow marks inside the dormitory to find clues and talk to Netochka.
Go to the archives and defeat the Fatui
Follow the quest navigation and ride the lift to go up to find a few Fatui enemies. Defeat all of them within 20 seconds and enter the archives to look for clues.
Interact with the monitor inside the archive. This will trigger a cutscene and show visuals of the disposal workshop.
Find a way to open a gate and defeat the Fatui
Operate the cleaning bot and take the ID card from the Fatui soldier. If the soldier gets suspicious, start cleaning the dirty spot inside the room to lower their guard. Open the gate using the ID card and defeat the Fatui.
Continue onward with Netochka and defeat the opponents
Follow Netochka to reach the disposal workshop and defeat all the enemies. During the final wave, the enemy will summon a strong shield. You must use Kuuvahki energy to activate both hammers to destroy the shield and stun the opponent.
Go to the second floor of the disposal workshop and catch up to Netochka
Use the hammer to create a path to the second floor and follow the quest navigation.
Use the Moonlane on the second floor to catch up to Netochka. You will find one more Lunoculus here.
Defeat the Fatui and talk to Netochka
Once you get to the upper floor, defeat all the Fatui enemies and talk to Netochka.
Find a way to enter the empowered state and move the cleaning bot to a suitable location
Destroy the wooden crates blocking the cleaning bot's path and move it next to the lightning rod. Talk to Netochka and stand inside the blue circle before jumping to the next floor.
Defeat Raskolnikov
Follow Netochka and defeat Raskolnikov. Finally, talk to the girl one last time to finish The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot quest in Genshin Impact.
As a reward for completing the quest, you will get 50 Primogems and The Sins of the Fathers achievement. In addition, this will unlock the Raskolnikov local legend, and you can access its Valiant Chronicles by talking to Katheryne.
