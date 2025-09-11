Genshin Impact Master Key weapon guide

Genshin Impact’s version Luna I takes players to the new Nod-Krai region, along with the usual set of free-to-play craftable weapons. These weapons from Nod-Krai are designed primarily to enhance new and upcoming characters, along with users who can make use of their passives and stats. The claymore option for this region is called the Master Key - it offers a significant Elemental Mastery boost and energy recharge.
Thus, this weapon is a choice for Claymore users who fit in elemental reaction-focused teams. This article explains how to craft the Master Key, along with its stats and effects.
How to obtain and craft the Master Key Claymore in Genshin Impact
The Master Key in Genshin Impact has a high Energy Recharge stat bonus of 61.3% at level 90, which players can craft at Nod-Krai’s blacksmith, Lyulka, in Nasha Town. The forging blueprint for this weapon can be purchased directly from her, making it accessible for those who wish to craft it.
To craft this weapon, you will need one Borderland Claymore Billet (obtainable via Weekly Bosses), 50 Rainbowdrop Crystals, and White Iron Chunks. Further ascending the weapon to the highest level requires these materials:
- Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions
- Lightless Bone
- Broken Drive Shaft.
Regarding its usage, it's passive triggers upon causing an Elemental Reaction, granting 60 Elemental Mastery for 12 seconds. Another bonus is the Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam, which further increases this bonus by 60 - the effect remains active even if the character is off-field.
Currently, this weapon is a strong option for Aino, as she is the only character who can equip it and utilize its passive. On the other hand, Kaveh can also make full use of this weapon if paired in Lunar Bloom teams with Lauma.
The Master Key is a reliable and efficient claymore in Genshin Impact, offering both strong passive benefits and a solid stat pool. For those looking to optimize elemental damage while maintaining a flexible team setup, crafting this weapon is a worthwhile investment in the game's meta.
