Genshin Impact Whisper Beneath the Waves quest guide

Whisper Beneath the Waves in Genshin Impact is a hidden quest in Eye of Kratti, Nod-Krai. It is also a part of the East of the Moon, West of the Sun quest chain. During the mission, you enter an underground area to break the energy field using Kuuvahki Dewdrops. This will also give you access to two Lunoculus and several hidden quests. Additionally, completing the quest will reward you with Primogems and a hidden achievement.
Here's a guide on how to start and complete the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Whisper Beneath the Waves quest location and guide
How to start the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest
Use the teleport waypoint in Eye of Kratti and head east to find two ghost NPCs near a shipwreck. Wait for them to finish talking and pick up the stone fragment nearby before throwing it at the rubble to unlock an underground area. Next, jump into the hole to start the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest in Genshin Impact.
Continue exploring
Head deeper into the cave to continue exploring. You will encounter a few obstacles along the way that you can destroy using Kuuvahki energy. Additionally, you will unlock a hidden teleport waypoint inside the cave.
After unlocking the waypoint, go deeper to find more walls blocking your path. Interact with the plant affected by Kuuvahki and collect the energy sphere before throwing it at the blue wall. Keep repeating this until you reach the root of the large tree in Eye of Kratti.
Find a way to collect Kuuvahki Dewdrops and throw them into the central energy field
You must find the Kuuvahki Dewdrops and throw them at the field in the middle of the cave. Here are the locations of all five energy sources:
Kuuvahki Dewdrops #1
The first one can be found on the large flower southwest of the energy field.
Kuuvahki Dewdrops #2
You can find the second Dewdrop north of the first's location near a ghost NPC.
Kuuvahki Dewdrops #3
The third can be found on the flower near the Radiant Antelope.
Kuuvahki Dewdrops #4
You can find the fourth Kuuvahki Dewdrop on the flower near the central energy field.
Kuuvahki Dewdrops #5
The last one is located on the northeast side of the cave next to a Lunoculus.
After collecting all five Kuuvahki Dewdrops, throw them at the central energy field.
Return to the surface
Finally, use the Eye of Kratti surface teleport waypoint and head east to investigate the Exquisite Chest floating in the lake. This will trigger a cutscene and conclude the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest in Genshin Impact.
You will get the Fiddler's Green achievement and 40 Primogems for completing the quest.
