Genshin Impact Whisper Beneath the Waves quest guide

Whisper Beneath the Waves in Genshin Impact is a hidden quest in Eye of Kratti, Nod-Krai. It is also a part of the East of the Moon, West of the Sun quest chain. During the mission, you enter an underground area to break the energy field using Kuuvahki Dewdrops. This will also give you access to two Lunoculus and several hidden quests. Additionally, completing the quest will reward you with Primogems and a hidden achievement.

Here's a guide on how to start and complete the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Whisper Beneath the Waves quest location and guide

How to start the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest

Whisper Beneath the Waves quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint in Eye of Kratti and head east to find two ghost NPCs near a shipwreck. Wait for them to finish talking and pick up the stone fragment nearby before throwing it at the rubble to unlock an underground area. Next, jump into the hole to start the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest in Genshin Impact.

Also read: The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest guide

Continue exploring

Destroy the wall (Image via HoYoverse)

Head deeper into the cave to continue exploring. You will encounter a few obstacles along the way that you can destroy using Kuuvahki energy. Additionally, you will unlock a hidden teleport waypoint inside the cave.

After unlocking the waypoint, go deeper to find more walls blocking your path. Interact with the plant affected by Kuuvahki and collect the energy sphere before throwing it at the blue wall. Keep repeating this until you reach the root of the large tree in Eye of Kratti.

Find a way to collect Kuuvahki Dewdrops and throw them into the central energy field

You must find the Kuuvahki Dewdrops and throw them at the field in the middle of the cave. Here are the locations of all five energy sources:

Kuuvahki Dewdrops #1

Location of the first Dewdrop (Image via HoYoverse)

The first one can be found on the large flower southwest of the energy field.

Kuuvahki Dewdrops #2

Near the Composed Youth ghost NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the second Dewdrop north of the first's location near a ghost NPC.

Kuuvahki Dewdrops #3

Near the Radiant Antelope (Image via HoYoverse)

The third can be found on the flower near the Radiant Antelope.

Kuuvahki Dewdrops #4

Near the energy field (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the fourth Kuuvahki Dewdrop on the flower near the central energy field.

Kuuvahki Dewdrops #5

Near the Lunoculus (Image via HoYoverse)

The last one is located on the northeast side of the cave next to a Lunoculus.

After collecting all five Kuuvahki Dewdrops, throw them at the central energy field.

Return to the surface

Investigate the Exquisite Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, use the Eye of Kratti surface teleport waypoint and head east to investigate the Exquisite Chest floating in the lake. This will trigger a cutscene and conclude the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest in Genshin Impact.

You will get the Fiddler's Green achievement and 40 Primogems for completing the quest.

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

