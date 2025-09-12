Genshin Impact Luna II drip marketing reveals Nefer, an upcoming playable character

Genshin Impact has revealed new information regarding a new playable character, Nefer, who will be released in Luna II. Nefer is the boss of the Curatorium of Secrets located in Nasha Town. She was introduced in the Song of the Welkin Moon: Act 1 Archon Quest, which was released in the Luna I.

The developers may have adjusted the drip marketing schedule, as fans were expecting the next drip marketing post to be released on September 15, 2025, based on previous trends.

This article lists all the new details regarding the character, Nefer, as announced by Genshin Impact.

Nefer's reveal in Genshin Impact Luna II drip marketing post

◆ Name: Nefer ◆ Title: Secret Beneath the Sands ◆ Owner of the Curatorium of Secrets ◆ Moon Wheel: Dendro ◆ Constellation: Ludus Latrunculorum

"Sometimes, I talk to the snakes too. They tell me that even the most cold-blooded among them seeks out the branch best suited for it to coil upon. It's a good thing that Nod-Krai is home to so many trees — more than enough for every snake to find a place that it can truly call its own." — Lauma

HoYoverse has released an early drip marketing post for its new character Genshin Impact character, Nefer. Based on previous trends, fans expected her drip marketing post to be released on September 15, 2025. However, we don't know if the developers have changed the drip marketing schedule for new characters.

Nefer is the boss of the Curatorium of Secrets and has been revealed to be playable during the Genshin Impact Luna II update. The Curatorium of Secrets is a unique organization in Nod-Krai that does not affiliate itself with any other factions in this area and accepts a wide range of odd jobs.

Furthermore, Nefer is a mysterious woman who appears to have access to a wealth of information regarding past and present incidents. Some information regarding her which were revealed in her drip marketing post is as follows:

Title: Secret Beneath the Sands

Secret Beneath the Sands Owner of the Curatorium of Secrets

Moon Wheel: Dendro

Dendro Constellation: Ludus Latrunculorum

Lauma, a character from the Frostmoon Scions, who was released in Luna I, had said this about Nefer:

"Sometimes, I talk to the snakes too. They tell me that even the most cold-blooded among them seeks out the branch best suited for it to coil upon. It's a good thing that Nod-Krai is home to so many trees - more than enough for every snake to find a place that it can truly call its own."

Lauma seems to imply that Nefer was not originally from Nod-Krai, and the latter had only established the Curatorium of Secrets in this region, as she might have found the mysterious nature of this region enticing.

Expected release window for Nefer in Genshin Impact

Based on HoYoverse's previous trends, each version generally lasts for 42 days. Since Luna I was released on September 10, 2025, adding 42 days to this date suggests the Luna II update is expected to drop on October 22, 2025. Nefer is expected to be released on any one of these dates:

Phase I: October 22, 2025

October 22, 2025 Phase II: November 11, 2025

Further information regarding the release date and schedule for Lauma should be revealed during the livestream for the Luna II version.

