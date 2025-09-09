Genshin Impact Aino voicelines about other characters

Aino is a 4-star Hydro Claymore character who was released in the Luna I update of Genshin Impact. Although she will be released during the Phase 2 banners in this update, players can get one copy of Aino for free after progressing through the A Dance of Snowy Tide and Hoarfrost Groves Archon Quest (AQ).However, players must also complete The Journey Home and Elegy of Dust and Lamplight AQs before they can access some of her voice-overs. She also has voicelines for a special character, Linnea.This article lists all of Aino's voicelines in Genshin Impact, which reveal details about various characters.Aino's voicelines about Ineffa, Flins, Nefer, Jahoda, Varka, Linnea, and other characters in Genshin ImpactAbout IneffaIneffa (Image via HoYoverse)Since Aino is Ineffa's creator, she has two different voicelines in Genshin Impact about her creation, Ineffa.Warmth&quot;I've made a bunch of upgrades to Ineffa since she first woke up. Like when I added that body temperature simulator, 'cause when you hold someone's hand or give them a hug, it's supposed to feel warm and fuzzy! You know what I mean? The next time Ineffa's here, let's both give her a big hug at the same time!&quot; Aino discusses how she added a special body temperature simulator for Ineffa, allowing her to feel the warmth of her robot when she hugs it.Family&quot;Ineffa is the most important person in my family. I'm so, so thankful for your help - not just for getting her back home safe and sound, but for helping fix her little memory problem, too. Actually, why don't you come 'round to my place right now? I'll get Ineffa to make Krumkake for you... No, wait - I'll make them myself! And, and I can make Midsommar Torte too. It's really good, have you tried it? ... Hmm? Why are you running away? I wasn't finished!&quot;In this voiceline, Aino expresses gratitude to the Traveler for bringing Ineffa back to Nod-Krai safely and for helping her fix her memory problem. She also wants to cook a few dishes to thank us; however, it seems that we run away before she even starts cooking them. About JahodaJahoda (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;Jahoda might bicker a lot with Ineffa, but they're actually really close. She was the first friend that Ineffa made. I'm not a controlling parent, so I don't tell Ineffa who she can and can't make friends with it. Some friends just argue more than others - somehow, fighting it out brings them closer together. Oh, I almost forgot to mention, you know her robotic arm right? It's pretty right? I was the one who built that, although it's my student who handles the maintenance and repairs these days.&quot;Aino mentions that Jahoda and Ineffa are close friends who often argue with each other. Aino also says that she had created Jahoda's mechanical arm, but we do not know under what circumstances the latter lost her arm. About Lauma&quot;You like her antlers? I could make you a pair just like them. Oh, and how about I make them glow and grow flowers? Or maybe shoot fireworks? It'd be a piece of cake for me. ...The Frostmoon Scions wouldn't take kindly to that? Okay fine, then I'll make some for them, too.&quot;In this voice-over, Aino showcases her childlike innocence and ability to create unique mechanical objects. She mentions that she can easily create a special mechanical antler that can be used for various purposes. Furthermore, Aino says that she can produce enough antlers for all members of the Frostmoon Scions faction if they are not happy with her creation.About FlinsFlins (Image via HoYoverse)Ah, what a fine young gentlemen he is. His speech is music to my ears, like the beautiful clink-clank of moving machinery. ...Too far? Well, yeah, it's a pretty high praise, I guess... But it's also the truth! And no, I'm not biased because I've been bribed with cakes.&quot;Aino mentions that Flins has a beautiful voice and is a fine young gentleman. She also says that he usually gets her special cakes whenever he comes to meet her. About DoriDori in-game (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;She came to discuss a potential business partnership with me once. Hehehe, can't blame her for trying her luck... but she was just too stingy. As Ineffa put it, the amount I'd earn in one day of working for Dori wouldn't even cover the cost of two freshly baked Fruit Tandem Turnovers. Genius only works on a full stomach, y'know! *sigh* If only she was open to letting me dismantle those strange and exotic machines she owns. Maybe then we could come to an agreement...&quot;Aino says that Dori came to make a deal with her once, but it fell apart since the latter was stingy and only willing to pay a meager salary. However, Aino would have been a bit more willing to work for Dori if the latter had let Aino dismantle some of the strange and exotic machinery that Dori owned. About NeferNefer (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;Nefer has a black cat called Ashru. I offered to install a translator so we could understand what Ashru is saying, but Nefer turned me down without even considering it. She said that she already has plenty of information and doesn't need to hear what a cat has to say. Like what!? Why so mean? Has she been hurt before, maybe by Lauma's translations?&quot;Aino recalls an incident where she proposed installing a special translator for Nefer's cat. However, Nefer had immediately turned down this proposal, and Aino was upset by the way she was rejected. She seems to think that Lauma might have messed up translations for Nefer before, and the latter is unwilling to use a translator after this. About VarkaVarka (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;Varka kept me company a lot while Ineffa was away looking for you guys. Sometimes, when he noticed that I was missing Ineffa, he'd come and pat me on the head and make me feel better. He has really heavy, big hands, and they're covered in calluses... But they still feel really warm.&quot;Aino mentions one of her meetings with Varka, while Ineffa was searching for the Traveler and Paimon. She praised Varka for taking care of her while Ineffa was away, and mentioned that he has big and heavy hands. About LinneaIneffa's voiceline about Linnea in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;Ooh Linnea? I really like her! When I was little, she used to tell us loads of cool stories whenever she got back from any one of her trips. When I was a bit older, and I'd learned how to build robots, I wanted to give her one as a gift... but she never accepted any of them. She said it was the though that counts, and that was enough for her - but I think it was because none of them were her style. So, I'm gonna keep making robots until she finds one she likes. I know I'll get there eventually!&quot;Linnea was initially mentioned during Ineffa's voicelines, as the latter noted that she is an advisor to the Adventurers' Guild. It seems that Linnea was close with Aino and used to tell her stories all the time when the latter was a little kid. Furthermore, it looks as if Linnea might dislike robots for some reason, since she always runs away when she sees Ineffa. It seems that Linnea was close with Aino and used to tell her stories all the time when the latter was a little kid. Furthermore, it looks as if Linnea might dislike robots for some reason, since she always runs away when she sees Ineffa.Also read - Genshin Impact Ineffa voicelines about other characters