Should you pull for Lauma in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact’s version Luna I introduces Lauma as the latest 5-star playable character from the Frostmoon Scions of Nod-Krai. She predominantly acts as an off-field Dendro applicator, fitting into a variety of team comps. Her abilities revolve around the new Lunar reaction mechanics, enhancing Dendro reactions such as Lunar-Bloom, Bloom, and Hyperbloom.

Beyond her main abilities, Lauma also applies Dendro and Hydro resistance shred through her Elemental Skill. Since she introduces brand-new mechanics, many may be questioning whether she’s worth pulling in the current version. Simply put, Lauma is a worthy and useful acquisition in Genshin Impact.

This article will assess her kit, place in the meta, and help justify her inclusion in your ensemble.

Note: This overview is based on both the author’s analysis and discussions within the Genshin Impact community.

Lauma's kit analysis and her role in Genshin Impact's meta

Lauma character skill showcase art (Image via HoYoverse)

The main point of Lauma's kit is about her elemental skill. She has a passive in her kit called Verdant Dew, which stacks up to three times whenever someone triggers the Bloom reaction. Her elemental skill has two versions, and in both states, she reduces enemies' Dendro and Hydro resistances.

One is the Tap version, summoning a Frostgrove Sanctuary and a deer-like spirit to do AOE dendro damage over time. The other is the Hold version, where she can consume all Verdant Dew stacks to deal Lunar Bloom damage, which inflicts Crit damage. This reaction becomes essential to her kit as she further increases the damage enemies take.

Since she is a new character with the Lunar reaction mechanics, the meta will eventually shift towards her and all the upcoming characters of Nod-Krai. She will sustain quite long, even in leyline disorders, which doesn't favor her or team members in endgame content like the Spiral Abyss.

What it means for her team comps in Genshin Impact

Even at the base level (C0), her kit blends well with multiple team members across Genshin Impact. As she deals Lunar Bloom damage, players will likely believe her to be restricted within Bloom compositions, especially with Nilou, but that's not the case.

She can excel in Hyperbloom and Burgeon teams as well because her elemental skill's resistance shred amplifies the final damage of these reactions. Her best F2P options as teammates are usually 4-star characters like Collei, Kaveh, Dendro Traveler, Xingqiu, etc, which can adeptly utilize her kit quite. This flexibility adds further evidence that she is a worthwhile pull for F2p players as well.

