Genshin Impact Luna I is a huge update for Bloom reactions

The upcoming Genshin Impact Luna I update is set to buff the Bloom reactions as it will receive a major reactions DMG boost. The Bloom reaction was one of the popular reactions to deal damage when it was introduced in Sumeru, but it didn't take long for the meta to shift as more characters were released. However, it appears that Bloom reactions may become stronger than ever in Nod-Krai.

This is mostly thanks to Lauma's ability to boost all the reactions. This article will briefly discuss how the Moonchant Envoy of the Frostmoon Scions is going to buff the Bloom reactions in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Lauma will buff Bloom reactions in Genshin Impact

Lauma can boost Bloom reaction DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact version Luna I will be a major update for Bloom reactions, as it will introduce significant DMG boosts for all Bloom-related reactions. More specifically, the new update will release Lauma, who can buff the damage dealt by all the Bloom-related reactions. This includes Lunar-Bloom, Burgeon, Hyperbloom, and the regular Bloom DMG.

Lauma's passive talent enables the DMG dealt by Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reactions to land critical hits with a CRIT Rate fixed at 15% and a CRIT DMG fixed at 100% when there's no party member from Nod-Krai other than herself. This is an amazing buff to the Bloom reactions, especially because, as of version 5.8, Nahida's C2 was required to score a crit hit with Bloom reactions. However, that is no longer needed since it can be done just from Lauma's passive.

Meanwhile, if there's another Nod-Krai teammate, the Moonchant Envoy will grant 10% CRIT Rate and 20% CRIT DMG to the Lunar-Bloom DMG, which is quite frankly not worth it compared to what she can do with other reactions. Therefore, it may not be wise to use Lauma with another Nod-Krai character, at least until a new character is released who can benefit from Lunar-Bloom.

Lauma's Elemental Burst can buff the party's damage from all Bloom reactions (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides Lauma's incredible passive talent, her Elemental Skill shreds enemies' Hydro and Dendro resistances, allowing the entire team to deal more damage. Additionally, her Elemental Burst buffs the damage dealt by all the Bloom reactions by her party members based on her total Elemental Mastery.

Lauma's release will also open up most team comp options and will allow the old units to shine again.

