Genshin Impact: Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest guide

Team Rigor or Team Intuition in Genshin Impact is a World Quest that you can find in Lempo Isle. During the quest, you meet two NPCs and a robot named Bobik, and solve a few transportation container puzzles. Completing the quest will give you Primogems and an achievement. Additionally, it will unlock a hidden area in Barrowmoss Barrens.

Here's a guide on how to start and complete the Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest location and guide

Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest location

Location of the Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to Barrowmoss Barrens and talk to the two NPCs near a giant robot west of the teleport waypoint to start the Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest in Genshin Impact.

Operate Bobik to transport containers

After talking to the NPCs, you must control Bobik to solve a few container puzzles at different locations.

Puzzle #1

Follow these steps to solve the first container puzzle:

Lift the smaller box and place it in the middle of the platform.

Lift the larger box and rotate it once before placing it on the right side.

Puzzle #2

Head to the next location and solve the puzzle by following these steps:

Pick up the small box and rotate it twice before placing it on the box with the red force field.

Grab the larger box and rotate it once before placing it next to the smaller box.

Defeat the Fatui

Defeat the mobs (Image via HoYoverse)

After you solve the second puzzle, a few Fatui mobs will appear, and you must defeat them.

Head to the designated location and continue to "install art"

Go to the quest location and wait (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation to go to the designated location and wait for Anezka and Macola.

Place the energy core and place it on the relay mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

Before you start the third puzzle, climb the stairs near the Lunoculus to grab the energy core and place it on the relay mechanism. Once that is done, follow these steps to complete the challenge:

Lift the larger box and rotate it once counterclockwise before placing it above the box with the red force field.

Grab the smaller box on the left side and place it inside the hole.

Grab the box on your right and rotate it twice before placing it on top of the previous box.

Puzzle #4

Move the box using Kuuvahki energy (Image via HoYoverse)

Before you start the challenge, climb the stairs and activate the small robot. This will give you Kuuvahki energy, and you must push the small box to fix its position. Next, follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Pick up the larger box at the back and place it on top of the smaller box.

Grab the larger box on the right and place it next to the horizontal larger box.

Puzzle #5

Push the box (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the next puzzle location and defeat the Fatui enemies. Next, push the small box using Kuuvahki energy to fix its position and follow these steps to complete the challenge:

Grab the larger box on your right and rotate it counterclockwise before placing it in the space on the left side.

Grab the smaller box and rotate it twice before placing it above the box you pushed at the start of the challenge.

Grab the smaller box on the left and rotate it twice before putting it on top of the larger box.

Completing the challenge will start a cutscene, and a few Fatui soldiers will appear.

Chase after the stolen Bobik

Chase after Bobik (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the Fatui soldiers, and follow the quest navigation to find a hidden Fatui facility.

Enter the lab

Exit the cave and follow the quest navigation to find an Assembly Module puzzle and a few Fatui soldiers. Defeat them and stand near the plants affected by Kuuvahki before picking up the energy core and throwing it at the relay module on the left side. Once that is done, enter the lab through the vents.

Defeat the Fatui and find the switch to reboot the power supply

Investigate the control panel (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're inside the lab, defeat all the Fatui soldiers and interact with the control panel.

Find the backup program module

Collect the backup program module (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the backup program module on the east side of the lab. Collect the module and insert it into the console.

Follow Bobik to the lab entrance and talk to Macola and the others

Exit the lab (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, exit the lab with everyone to complete the Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest in Genshin Impact.

Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

As a reward for completing the quest, you will get the Wasteland Engineering achievement and 40 Primogems.

