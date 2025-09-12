Genshin Impact: Echoes of an Unfinished Past quest guide

Echoes of an Unfinished Past in Genshin Impact is a World Quest in Hiisi Island. It is the final part in the Polkka Beneath the Moon's Oracle World quest chain. During the quest, you meet Verna again in the Light-Bathed Platform and help her with her experiments. Completing the quest will give a few chests, Primogems, and a hidden achievement. In addition, you can get a new 4-star Sword called Moonweaver's Dawn.
This article will guide you on how to start the Echoes of an Unfinished Past quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: Echoes of an Unfinished Past quest location and guide
How to start the Echoes of an Unfinished Past quest
Echoes of an Unfinished Past is the final quest in the Polkka Beneath the Moon's Oracle series. It will trigger automatically after you've completed the following quests:
- The Tale of the Gate Stone
- Gift of the Mirage
- The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar
- For a Green Island...
Talk to Verna
Go to the Light-Bathed Platform and talk to Verna. She will ask for your help again.
Throw the fragment(s) at the stone
Stand near the plant affected by kuuvahki and throw the glowing fragment next to Verna at the stone.
Follow the track
Ride the Moonlane to reach the Interstice of the Nearing Moon.
Unlock the mechanism seal
After talking to Verna, ride the Moonlanes and pull down all the pillars to unlock the mechanism seal.
Enter the Court of the First Edict
Once you've unlocked a mechanism seal, a cutscene will begin, and you will get three chests, including one Luxurious Chest. Open them before entering the Court of the First Edit. This will trigger another cutscene.
Investigate the Court of the First Edict
Interact with the pool of water in the Court before riding the Moonlane to get to the upper floor, where you will find a phantom NPC named Aila.
Investigate the sword Aila left behind
Return to the pool and check out the sword Aila left behind. You can also collect this weapon after the cutscene. It is a 4-star Sword called the Moonweaver's Dawn, and has pretty good stats and effects.
Exit the Court of the First Edict
Finally, exit the Court of the First Edict to complete the Echoes of an Unfinished Past quest in Genshin Impact. You will get 50 Primogems and The Weaver in the Oussary achievement.
