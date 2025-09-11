Genshin Impact: For a Green Island quest guide

For a Green Island in Genshin Impact is a hidden World Quest in the Polkka Beneath the Moon’s Oracle series. You can find this mission in Thunderclap Reef, where you meet an NPC named Verna and help her investigate the kuuvahki turbulence. It is a simple quest, and completing it will give you a bunch of chests and Primogem rewards.
This article will guide you on how to start and complete the For a Green Island quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: For a Green Island quest location and guide
How to start the quest
The For a Green Island quest will automatically begin when you visit Thunderclap Reef for the first time.
Investigate Thunderclap Reef and follow the robot
Follow the robot into the cave to find an NPC interacting with two small robots and talk to her. This will trigger a cutscene, and she will explain the situation.
Enter the cave and search for fragment(s)
Follow the navigation and head deeper into the cave to find the fragment.
Throw the fragment(s) at the stone
Stand at the glowing spot on the ground and throw the fragment at the floating stone near the force field.
Enter the cave and search for fragment(s)
Go deeper into the cave to find two robots with arrow signs. Interact with the robots and follow them to find two more robots. Next, use the kuuvahki energy to move the platforms and create a path for the robots. Once you reach the large blue rock, combine the robots and enter the hidden room to find a fifth robot and an Exquisite Chest.
Throw the fragment(s) at the stone
Exit the cave and throw the fragment at the floating stone. This will trigger a cutscene.
Search for new fragment(s) nearby
Follow the quest navigation and approach the Moon Mirror. This will trigger another cutscene, and a new NPC will appear.
Head to the top of Thunderclap Reef
After the cutscene, use the Moonlanes to go to the top of Thunderclap Reef.
Defeat the awakened Frostnight Scion
Defeat the Frostnight Scion and get a Precious Chest reward.
Find the Kuuhenki to activate the Moon Mirror
Go to the locations marked on the map to find all three Kuuhenkis. One of them can be seen floating high in the air, so you must stand inside the blue circle on the ground to jump high to approach it.
Retrieve the fragment from the Moon Mirror
You can retrieve the fragments from the Moon Mirror by following these steps:
- Stand in the middle of all the Moon Mirrors.
- Pull the statue using the red side.
- Push the statue using the blue side.
- Pull the statue using the red side onto the platform.
- Pull the platform.
This will complete the small challenge, and you will get two new fragments and a Precious Chest reward.
Finally, get the fragments from the mirror and throw them at the stone. This will initiate a brief cutscene and conclude the "For a Green Island" quest in Genshin Impact.
You will get 40 Primogems for completing the quest, and you can also collect a Lunoculus and a Luxurious Chest from where the force field once was.
