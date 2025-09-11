Is Lauma's signature weapon worth it in Genshin Impact?

With every new Genshin Impact update, signature weapons are something that players often second guess and wonder if they are worth pulling for. The new version Luna I introduces Lauma, a Dendro unit from Nod-Krai; she comes with her signature weapon, the Nightweaver’s Looking Glass.Unlike many signature weapons that work well across other characters, this one is almost entirely for Lauma. Other than it's main stat, the passive is closely tied to her kit alone, raising questions about its broader usefulness. In this article, we’ll look at whether her weapon is actually worth pulling for her even if you like the character.Note: The following article is based on both the author’s analysis and opinions shared within the Genshin Impact community.Lauma's signature weapon in Genshin ImpactAs mentioned before, Lauma's weapon is a catalyst &quot;Nightweaver’s Looking Glass&quot; and it comes with an Elemental Mastery substat and a passive that focuses on buffing Dendro and it's reactions like Bloom, including the new Lunar reaction called Lunar Bloom. The weapon also grants extra elemental mastery for team members when Lauma or nearby allies trigger these reactions, further amplifying her team/supportive role.Now, both Lauma’s and Nahida’s signature weapons, A Thousand Floating Dreams, are featured in Luna I’s Phase 1 weapon banner. The issue regarding whether it is worth it or not, is the overall exclusivity when comparing the two weapons as an example.Unlike Nahida’s signature weapon, which works well on other catalyst users thanks to its universal stat and passive, Lauma's weapon does fall short. As of the current version Luna I, no other character can fully benefit from its passive effects and if you end up getting Lauma’s weapon while aiming for Nahida’s, it offers little use beyond serving as an Elemental Mastery stat stick at max.Alternatives for Lauma's weapon choices in Genshin ImpactEtherlight Spindlelute and Blackmarrow Lantern (Image via HoYoverse)On the other hand, for players who are planning to skip the weapon banner altogether, there some other alternatives available to play Lauma properly within Genshin Impact. The Blackmarrow Lantern is a craftable catalyst from Nod-Krai’s blacksmith that boosts Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG, making it a reliable option.Another choice is the Etherlight Spindlelute, a 4-star event weapon from the current flagship event “Clink Clank Clash.” While it doesn’t reach the same potential as Lauma's signature weapon, it is a free weapon and gives an Elemental Mastery bonus, making it a perfect choice for all players. Other options outside these two include Sacrificial Fragments and Mappa Mare.The Nightweaver’s Looking Glass is Lauma’s best weapon in Genshin Impact, but also one of the most restrictive. It’s worth pulling only if you plan to invest in her completely. Otherwise, free or craftable options like the Blackmarrow Lantern or Etherlight Spindlelute are more practical to use.