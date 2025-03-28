Genshin Impact Bloomflower Trials guide

Bloomflower Trials in Genshin Impact is a minigame that is part of the latest main event of version 5.5, Tournament of Glory in Bloom. Players are tasked with attacking or defending the tribe's base in the offense and defense challenges. Several rewards are up for grabs in each stage, depending on the time spent clearing it.
This article provides a complete guide on how to play Bloomflower Trials in Genshin Impact 5.5.
Genshin Impact 5.5: Bloomflower Trials guide
Bloomflower Trials mini-game location
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can participate in the Bloomflower Trails at the event location north of the Teleport Waypoint and west of the Stadium of the Sacred Flames. Just go to the spot marked on the map above and interact with an NPC named Ballo to begin.
However, you must note that before you begin the mini-game, you must engage in the new event quest called For Our Saurian Companion until a certain point. The mini-game will become available once you chat with Mualani, Kachina, and others outside the Speaker's Chamber.
How to play the Bloomflower Trials mini-game
Offensive Battles
In Offensive Battles of the Bloomflower Trails, you must attack the camp of the opposing tribe by breaking down the three barriers protecting it. You can do so using the Ritual Items found close to the challenges. However, to use these items, you must first charge them by accumulating Ritual Energy, which can be done by completing various tasks across the map.
The tasks you must complete on the event map include capturing flags, defeating enemies, collecting Provisional Supply Boxes, and completing tribal challenges.
Once you have broken the three barriers by performing three attacks with the Ritual Items, you must go to the enemy base and defeat all warriors to complete the mini-game.
Defensive Battles
Defensive Battles are quite simple and are similar to the Ley Line Monolith challenges. Here, you must stay in the vicinity of your tribe's flags and protect them from enemy mobs intent on destroying them. Safely making it to the end of the challenge with your flags undestroyed will net you a victory in the challenge.
Also read: Genshin Impact Saurian Treasure Seeker guide
How to complete all Bloomflower Trials in Genshin Impact
Stage 1: Attack From the Waterway
The Attack From the Waterway is an offensive challenge where you must use Mualani for combat. Furthermore, using team compositions that rely on the Vaporize elemental reactions will be advantageous.
Stage 2: Crush the Enemy Head-On
The second stage of the Bloomflower Trials is called Crush the Enemy Head-On and is a Defensive challenge. You are required to use the newly released character, Varesa, in it. It is recommended to use Plunge Attack characters in this challenge, as such attacks can trigger Anemo vortexes that pull enemies toward them, offering crowd control.
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.