Genshin Impact Captivating Couture Chiori web event guide: How to get 40 Primogems

Genshin Impact has released a new web event called the Captivating Couture featuring the upcoming playable character Chiori. During the event, the owner of the Chioriya Boutique will guide the Traveler in selecting inspirations for the outfit from three different themes and complete new outfit designs accordingly. The event will be available until March 14, 2024, so you have enough time to play it.

Captivating Couture is a simple web event where you can earn 40 Primogem rewards for completing it. Here's a complete guide on playing it.

Genshin Impact Captivating Couture Web Event guide

Expand Tweet

To play the new Genshin Impact Captivating Couture Web Event, click this link and log in using your HoYoverse account info or the game UID.

How to play the Captivating Couture event

Select the Suit-Making stage to start the event (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, the owner of the Chioriya Boutique will guide you (Traveler) on choosing an outfit style and design inspiration to create a new outfit design. You must create at least one outfit in all three stages to complete the event. The first one will be included in the tutorial, so you can just follow the instructions on the screen.

Select the outfit style (Image via HoYoverse)

To make a new outfit, you must first select a style, and there will be two options for each stage. For example, the first stage has a Waistcoat and a Suit Jacket. You can pick whichever one you like and press on Confirm on the right side of the screen.

Select any inspiration for the design (Image via HoYoverse)

The next step is to choose an inspiration for the design of the outfit. Again, you will given two options; you can choose the one you like and click Confirm.

Click anywhere on the screen to trim (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have chosen the inspiration, you will see a screen with a long dotted line, as shown in the image above. Click anywhere on the screen to trim the clothes and proceed with the Genshin Impact event. This will trigger a few dialogues between Chiori, Traveler, and other NPCs and conclude the first stage.

Captivating Couture rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You can repeat the same process with the remaining two stages to complete the event. As a reward for completion, you will also get the following rewards:

Primogems x40

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x2

Mora x20,000

You can collect the rewards from the in-game mail.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.