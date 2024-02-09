The third part of the main event story of the ongoing Lantern Rite event is finally available in Genshin Impact. The quests featured several characters, including Gaming, Xianyun, Xiao, and Charlotte. While there is one more act left in the story, you can still interact with most of the entities you met during the event in the open world.

On that note, this article will list all the characters that are available after the third act of the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 event story and will guide you to their locations as well.

Xianyun, Ganyu, Shenhe, and other Genshin Impact characters' locations in Lantern Rite 2024

1) Ganyu and Shenhe

Ganyu and Shenhe locations (Image via HoYoverse)

You can meet Ganyu and Shenhe near Wanmin Restaurant in the Liyue Harbor after completing the third part of the Lantern Rite 2024 event quest in Genshin Impact.

2) Gaming and Yip Tak

Gaming and Yip Tak (Image via HoYoverse)

Yip Tak and Gaming can be found having a good father and son moment on the other side of the street directly across the Souvenir Shop in Liyue.

3) Yaoyao and Qiqi

Yaoyao and Qiqi (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Yaoyao and Qiqi right above the Xinyue Kiosk. The latter thanks the former for inviting her to fly kites. Yaoyao also offers to make more plans in the future.

4) Keqing and Xianyun

Xianyun and Keqing (Image via HoYoverse)

Keqing and Xianyun can be found on the street right behind the Adventure Guilde in Liyue Harbor. Both of them can be heard talking about the success of this year's Lantern Rite Festival and the Cloud Retainer winning the competition. Xianyun also offers to share the Sunglo Tea with the Milleliths.

5) Charlotte

Charlotte (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Charlotte at the docks of Liyue Harbor near the paper theater puzzle NPC. You can ask her a lot of things, including information about working together with Gaming's father and the Mechanical Lifting Device.

6) Mountain Shaper and Moon Carver

Moon Carver and Mountain Shaper (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find both Mountain Shaper and Moon Carver in front of the giant Menogias statue at the docks of Liyue Harbor.

7) Xiao

Xiao (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Xiao near Pervases' temple west of the Liyue Harbor. Simply teleport to the waypoint and look to your left to spot him. You can interact with Xiao twice to get two different dialogues.

Honorable mention - Vlad and Nadia

Vlad and Nadia (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the previous Lantern Rites, you can find Vlad and Nadia at their usual spot at the docks in front of the Menogias statue.

