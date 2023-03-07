Genshin Impact character locations in Windblume event (Part 3)

Genshin Impact has released the latest quest for the ongoing flagship event, Windblume's Breath. The last part, Act III: Joy Above the Clouds, surprised the community by introducing Alice's voice for the first time.

Like other parts of the event quest, players will find many characters hanging out at different places in Mondstadt City. One can also interact with them to have some interesting conversations.

Finding all your favorite characters can be tricky since they change locations as the event progresses. This article will outline the locations of all the fan-favorite Genshin Impact characters after the final act of the current event.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Locations of all characters after final act of Windblume's Breath

Timaeus and Ying'er

Timaeus and Ying'er getting all affectionate (Image via HoYoverse)

Timaeus will play a minor role in the event's final act. After the quest, players can find him spending time with Ying'er near the Mondstadt crafting bench. Interacting with them will start a sweet and whole conversation between them.

Albedo

Albedo shows his interest in Genius Invokation TCG (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can find Abeledo sitting on the second-floor balcony of Good Hunter. The location can be easily reached by gliding across from the wall opposite the balcony in Genshin Impact.

Interacting with Albedo will unlock a small cut-scene about the cardback he made for Cyno. He also showed his willingness to give Genius Invokation TCG a try.

Amber, Collei, Eula, and Sucrose

Find them near Knight of Favonius HQ (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can find all four characters hanging out near the inn outside the Knights of Favonius headquarters. They can simply walk or glide to reach this location.

Interacting with them will showcase a conversation these Genshin Impact characters have amongst themselves. The content will revolve around Amber's cooking, Eula's desire to learn TCG rules, and Collei's increasing popularity as a TCG celebrity in Mondstadt.

Cyno

Cyno at Cat's Tail (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyno can be found alone in the Cat's Tail bar. He is also the only character with two sets of post-quest dialogs in Genshin Impact.

If players have completed the pre-requisite quest, Come Try Genius Invokation TCG!, Cyno will express his satisfaction towards his new cardback and ask the traveler for a card duel. Those who have yet to complete the quest will get a different dialog where he will suggest you visit Cat's Tail, where travelers can find a good teacher to learn about the card game.

Mika and Tighnari

Find them sharing surveying tips at the cliff's end (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of Seven near Dawn Winery and head north towards the cliff to find Mika and Tighnari. Genshin Impact players can interact with them to hear a conversation about surveying tips, outdoor exploration, and many other things.

Mona and Klee

Find them near the first Statue of Seven unlocked (Image via HoYoverse)

Surprisingly, Genshin Impact players can see Mona and Klee hanging out together by the Statue of The Seven located in Starfell Lake. They can teleport directly to this location to find and interact with them.

The interaction will lead to a conversation between Mona and Klee about her cute hat and backpack.

Venti

At his usual drinking spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Find Anemo Archon enjoying his time on the back of Angel Share. Genshin Impact players can interact with the character and have him recite his new love poem. He will show his gratitude for attending this year's Windblume festival.

