All Genshin Impact character birthdays in April 2023

All Genshin Impact characters have confirmed dates to celebrate their birthdays. Five of them have their birthdays in April, namely Aloy, Dehya, Xiao, Yelan, and Diluc.

Genshin Impact commemorates the characters' birthdays by sending out in-game mails that include Special Dishes. Sometimes, they also reward fans with other resources such as crystalfly cores.

With the exception of certain dishes being rewards for completing Hangout Events, this is the only way for players to obtain the Special Dish of a character they do not own.

Birthday celebrations for Aloy, Dehya, and more will take over Genshin Impact in April

Aloy (April 4)

Aloy's official artwork. (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn collaborated in September 2021, which resulted in Aloy being added to the game as a playable character. She is the first character to celebrate her birthday in April.

Aloy's Birthday Mail, arriving on April 4, will include her signature Special Dish, Satiety Gel, a unique food item that players can obtain by cooking Mint Jelly with Aloy.

Dehya (April 7)

Dehya's official artwork. (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Genshin Impact character to celebrate their birthday in April is the new 5-star "Flame-Mane" Dehya. Players will receive her birthday mail and rewards on April 7, 2023.

Since she recently made her debut in the latest patch 3.5 banners, the game will be celebrating her first birthday this year. Players can expect her Special Dish, Goldflame Tajine, amongst other rewards.

Xiao (April 17)

Xiao's official artwork. (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is one of Genshin Impact's oldest playable characters, with an estimated age of over 2000 years. His birthday falls on April 17, 2023, right in the middle of the month.

On Xiao's birthday, players will receive a wholesome birthday mail in their in-game mailbox. It will reward players with 10 Crystal Cores and one serving of Xiao's almond tofu Special Dish, Sweet Dream, which can boost ATK (attack). The dish can only be obtained by cooking Almond Tofu with Xiao.

Yelan (April 20)

Yelan's official artwork. (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is a 5-star Hydro playable character in Genshin Impact who works as an intelligence agent for Ningguang. Born in April 20, 2023, she is expected to celebrate her first birthday this year.

Judging by her personality, the birthday mail will have a quirky message for the travelers alongside her Special Dish, Dew-Dipped Shrimp, and other rewards.

Diluc (April 30)

Diluc's birthday. (Image via HoYoverse)

The game celebrates Diluc's birthday right at the end of April. The owner of the Dawn Winery and one of the first 5-star Pyro characters, Diluc has his birthday on April 30, 2023.

On his last birthday, players received a birthday mail with a sweet message that also included five drinks of Apple Cider and his Special Dish, Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt.

Similar to Xiao's, his Special Dish is an ATK-boosting item that increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. Furthermore, the Apple Cider is a recovery dish that restores 26% of the characters' Max HP.

