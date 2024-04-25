Genshin Impact Clorinde gameplay leaks: Skill, Burst, Idle animations, and more

Genshin Impact has confirmed that Clorinde will debut in version 4.7 banners. This was recently announced in the official drip marketing posted on April 22, 2024. Soon after the confirmation, many reliable sources surfaced with gameplay leaks, disclosing her Elemental Skill, Burst, idle animation, and many more.

This article will highlight everything you need to know about Clorinde's kit from the latest Genshin Impact gameplay leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaked footage shows Clorinde's abilities and more

Clorinde is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact 4.7 banners expected to be a 5-star sword character with Electro vision. She has appeared in the Archon and Story quests multiple times, leaving a great impression on the community.

Recent leaks from Dim has shared leaked gameplay footage for Clorinde's abilities. It showcases her elemental skill, elemental burst, and idle animation.

Elemental Skill

In the leaked footage, Clorinde's elemental skill has shown two different attack patterns. When cast, she goes into the "Night Watch" state where she starts shooting at her enemies and deals with Electro DMG. These attacks cannot be overridden by other infusions.

This state will later transform into "Impale the Night" where she will perform multiple lunging attacks, dealing Electro DMG. The aforementioned attacks will be considered normal attacks, as per kit leaks.

Elemental Burst

When Clorinde cast her elemental burst in Genshin Impact, you witness a great animation of her evading and lunging around to deal with five instances of AoE Electro damage. This ult animation has received a lot of praise from the community.

As per kit leaks, her level 10 burst multiplier will deal a total of 1140% damage (228% x 5), making it one of the highest damage-dealing bursts.

Idle Animations

The leaked footage also showcases her idle animations. The first animation shows Clorinde summoning her sword and performing quick sword slashes. Meanwhile, her second animation shows her tossing three bullets in the air and loading her pistol with it.

Both animations are very flashy, but they also showcase Clorinde's mastery over her weapons.

Clorinde Namecard

Another leaker, Mero, has also shared leaked images with the community. They include Clorinde's splash art, name card, and signature sword Absolution. The name card uses the same hat and purple theme which complements Clorinde's color palette.

