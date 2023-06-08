Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity: Custom Domain creation guide, strategy, and rewards

Genshin Impact's new Divine Ingenuity event allows one to create and share Custom Domains. The rewards are sadly minimal compared to the official content, but players can still get some free items for participating. Note that you cannot do this content via the normal Divine Ingenuity entrance. Instead, you must open the event menu and select "Custom Domains" from there.

The following sections of this guide will cover everything Travelers need to know about this particular game mode and how to get started. Note that the event will end on June 29, 2023. If you wish to collect any of the rewards or have fun with other players' creations, you must do so before that date.

How to do Custom Domains in Genshin Impact's Divine Ingenuity event

This is how you get started (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards for Custom Domains are tied to either publishing one or playing somebody else's. Once completed, you will obtain the following items:

20,000 Mora

2x Guide to Ballad

3x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth

You can only collect these rewards once. To get started, click on Custom Domains' button on the Divine Ingenuity: Collector's Chapter page. You can either search for something to play or make your own and publish it.

Creating a Custom Domain

You have up to five Blank Slots (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on any of the Blank Slots. Afterward, select a Starting Area and whatever Basic Settings grab your interest. The next part of this Divine Ingenuity event is making and publishing the Domain.

An example of a very easy one to clear (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players need a Starting Point and an objective to do this Divine Ingenuity event. Here is an easy way to create and publish a Custom Domain:

Under Basic (the first button on the bottom) is a Starting Point, so place it anywhere. Afterward, let's place an Adventurer Coin anywhere. Click on Settings and adjust the Area Challenge Settings to "Collect Adventure Coin(s) and make sure the quantity is "1." Click on "save and test challenge." Pick "Overall Test." Select any four characters. Start the Challenge. Collect an Adventurer Coin. You can opt to publish the stage from this point.

Take a gander at how easy it is.

An example of a 0-second clear (Image via HoYoverse)

Select whatever settings you want. If you made something as easy as what's shown in this Genshin Impact guide, then make sure to select the "Low difficulty" and "Low time consumption" options. Publish it and wait for the process to finish.

Finishing up

You should see that your work has been published now (Image via HoYoverse)

If you adeptly followed this Genshin Impact guide, you should be able to click on Reward Preview and then collect the Custom Domain Rewards. Following this guide should only take Genshin Impact players a couple of minutes. Unless you wish to partake in some creative Domains, you're otherwise done with this portion of the event.

The majority of Divine Ingenuity's rewards come from the Preset Domains, so make sure to do them as soon as they become available to collect your Primogems and other loot.

Poll : 0 votes