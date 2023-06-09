Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity guide: How to create and join custom domain challenges

Genshin Impact has brought back the Divine Ingenuity event in the latest 3.7 updates. It is a recurring event where players get to create their own domains and share them amongst the community to enjoy. Players must also clear five preset domains that will hand out many exciting in-game rewards. In this new version of Divine Ingenuity, users have more freedom to create their custom domains.

For newer players wondering how to do so, this article will cover everything they need to know about Divine Ingenuity custom domains in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.7: How to create a custom domain in Divine Ingenuity Collector's Chapter

Event page preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Divine Ingenuity is a recurring event that last appeared in Genshin Impact 2.5 update. In the latest version, this event will stay active until June 29, 2023, when players can clear the preset domains for the following in-game rewards:

Primogems

Mora

Talent materials

Weapons enhancement materials

Mystic enhancement ores

Those interested in creating their own domains must visit the event page to start. Click on the custom domains to land on a new page with three options (Play, Design, Collect) on the top menu. Genshin Impact players must select the design option and click on the blank slot to get started. Select your starting area and other basic settings to design your unique domain.

The design phase will look like this (Image via HoYoverse)

There are tons of features and elements that players can use during the design phase. Here is a quick overview:

HP settings

Limitation

Completion criteria

Terrains

Mechanisms

Traps

Buffs

Enemies

Chests and Stations

Genshin Impact players can also access the settings options to make various changes to the domain area and more. Once the design phase is complete, press left CTRL+S or click on save and test challenge located on the right side. This option will allow players to test their own custom domain to ensure everything works as intended.

Select appropriate domain tags (Image via HoYoverse)

After clearing the custom domain, players can choose to publish the domain in the Genshin Impact community for others to try. However, they must select the correct tags that describe their custom domain, allowing players to easily find the domain in the forum.

How to join other custom domains in the 3.7 Divine Ingenuity event?

Once done with the preset domains, many players will want to try other unique and creative domains made by others in the community. Follow these simple steps to find them:

Go to custom domain settings on the event page

Select the play option

Click on search designs

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Enter Event Page >>>



#GenshinImpact The "Divine Ingenuity" Interaction Platform is now available for a limited time! Showcase your wonderful imagination and exchange ideas with other Travelers!Enter Event Page >>> hoyo.link/542BDBAd The "Divine Ingenuity" Interaction Platform is now available for a limited time! Showcase your wonderful imagination and exchange ideas with other Travelers!Enter Event Page >>> hoyo.link/542BDBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/9744hhHa7c

Alternatively, travelers can also click on the hyperlink attached to the official HoYoverse page to land on the exclusive interaction platform to access all types of custom domains here. Once players have found the domain they want, they can copy the domain ID to import it.

Poll : 0 votes