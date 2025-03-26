Genshin Impact: Dracolite location and farming routes

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Mar 26, 2025 09:46 GMT
genshin impact dracolite locations
We look at the best farming routes for Dracolite in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Dracolite is a new Natlan local specialty added with version 5.5. It can be found across the newly released Atocpan map expansion. You will need a total of 168 Dracolites to ascend Iansan to the maximum level of 90. Around 62 of these items can be found in the overworld.

This article lists the best Dracolite farming locations in Genshin Impact and where you can obtain this local specialty with relative ease.

Genshin Impact Dracolite locations with farming routes

As mentioned, 62 Dracolites can be found across Atocpan in Genshin Impact. They appear similar to a red-colored ore. You must use the charge ability of a Tatankasaur or Collective of Plenty member to break the ore and harvest the local specialty. As such, there's a Tatankasaur close to all the farming locations.

Here are the best routes to farm Dracolites:

Farming route 1

Route 1 (Image via HoYoverse)
Route 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first farming route for Dracolite begins at the Teleport Waypoint located east of the Statue of the Seven of Atocpan. Teleport to the spot and head north to follow the route marked on the map above.

Farming route 2

Route 2 (Image via HoYoverse)
Route 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Waypoint in the Remnants of Tetenanco area on the southern side of the region. From there, tread north into the underground cave and you will find several Dracolites inside.

Farming route 3

Route 3 (Image via HoYoverse)
Route 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great spot to harvest Dracolites is southeast of the Remnants of Tetenanco Teleport Waypoint. Glide toward the location marked on the map above to find an abundance of this local specialty.

Farming route 4

Route 4 (Image via HoYoverse)
Route 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find a few Dracolites close to the Teleport Waypoint east of the Derelict Masonry Dock domain. Once you are at the spot, trail east to follow the route marked on the map above. This will lead you to the resource.

Farming route 5

Route 5 (Image via HoYoverse)
Route 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another good place to farm Dracolites is the Fallingstar Fields area. Teleport to the Teleport Waypoint there and head south to the locations marked in the image above.

Farming route 6

Route 6 (Image via HoYoverse)
Route 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, teleport to the northwestern Teleport Waypoint of the Atocpan region, as shown in the map above. Then, climb south to reach the locations of Dracolites. You can easily find seven of the local specialty here by following the marked farming route.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
