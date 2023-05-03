Genshin Impact Dune of Elusion Antiquity Hunt guide

Genshin Impact has unlocked the third challenge of Antiquity Hunt, one of the game modes from the ongoing event, A Paradise of Providence. Once again, players must find and search the assigned archeological site in Dune of Elusion for relic replica containers. The two containers are buried somewhere in the assigned yellow and can only be found with the help of an event-exclusive gadget, Search Compass.

Despite being the third part of the game mode, it is fairly simple to solve for players who have understood the ways of the gadget. Here is everything players need to know about the third challenge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Location of relic replicas in Antiquity Hunt: Dune of Elusion

Teleport here to start the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

The third challenge of the Antiquity Hunt will take place in the Dune of Elusion. Genshin Impact players can teleport to this waypoint to start the challenge. The yellow zone will reveal the archeological field where players must find two relic replica containers. The event-exclusive gadget, Search Compass, will show trail density readings that will help reveal the containers' locations.

Relic Replica Location 1

Near the stairs (Image via HoYoverse)

The first relic is buried in the location in Genshin Impact, as shown in the picture above. To reach this location, simply teleport to the Dune of Elusion waypoint in the Sumeru desert and go east. Head down the stairs and deploy the Search Compass on the left side, which will automatically reveal the location of the relic replica containers.

Keep in mind that there will be two Desert Eremites that will trigger a fight when players head down the stairs. You can choose to defeat them first or ignore them if players are in a hurry to complete the challenge.

Relic Replica Location 2

Near the fallen pillar (Image via HoYoverse)

Another relic replica container can be found a little further from the stairs in Dune of Elusion. After collecting the first relic, head southwest towards a fallen pillar on the other side of the stairs. Start deploying Search Compass after moving a little further from the pillar to reveal the dig option.

Players can refer to the picture above that shows the exact location of the second relic replica container. Click on the dig option to collect the last container and complete the Antiquity Hunt.

Genshin Impact: Dune of Elusion rewards

Challenge rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of rewards players will gain after completing the Antiquity Hunt: Dune of Elusion challenge:

Primogems x 30

Gala Excitement x 100

Hero's Wit x 3

Shivada Jade Fragment x 3

Guide to Praxis x 4

Keep in mind that these rewards won't be handed out automatically. Therefore, players must open the event page to claim these rewards in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes