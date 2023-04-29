Quick Relic Replicas guide for Genshin Impact Antiquity Hunt event

In Genshin Impact, the Akademiya's School of Aetiology Vahumana Darshan has organized Antiquity Hunt, a game mode that's part of this title's latest event called A Paradise of Providence. This is an interesting inclusion, where players will use the gadget, Search Compass, to find buried Relic Replicas. The goal is to deploy it in the designated zones to find these items with the help of the tool's trail density.

This will help players figure out the distance between themselves and the items they seek. Successfully locating a buried replica will award players exciting in-game bonuses such as Primogems, Mora, and more. This article will guide players into quickly completing Day 1 and Day 2 challenges in this Genshin Impact game mode.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Relic Replica guide for Day 1 and Day 2 Antiquity Hunt challenges

Search all Search Compasses (Image via HoYoverse)

After talking to the NPC scholar in Antiquity Hunt, you will get the Search Compass gadget, which will only work inside the assigned archeological sites. The numbers above the tool indicate a trail density that follows the same principles as hot and cold in Genshin Impact — the higher the numbers, the closer you are to a buried Relic Replica.

Keep in mind that archeological zones might sometimes have elemental objects that can disrupt the trail density. Make sure to destroy them to help find the relics faster.

Antiquity Hunt Day 1 solution

Location of Day 1 challenge Relic Replicas (Image via HoYoverse)

The Day 1 challenge will take place in the Devantaka Mountains, where you can find two relics near the yellow zone's edges. Head to this area and deploy your Search Compass near the waterfall in the site's northern part.

The next replica can be found on the yellow zone's southern edges. They will be on the top of a rock. This location will have electro-elemental objects, which will disrupt your Search Compass's trail density. Destroy them to find the glowing spot, as shown in the picture above.

Antiquity Hunt Day 2 solution

Location of Day 2 challenge Relic Replicas (Image via HoYoverse)

The Day 2 challenge will take place in the western part of Dar al-Shifa in Genshin Impact. This archeological zone will cover the oasis, which is where you found the first Relic Replica in the rocky region in the middle. Another one can be spotted near the Hilichurl camp located in the yellow zone's southwestern part.

Like previous challenges, fungi enemies will disrupt Search Compass's readings, and Genshin Impact players will have to destroy them first to acquire the buried relics.

There are still two more Antiquity Hunt challenges that are time-gated and will be unlocked after a few days. Make sure to complete the ones mentioned here to win exciting prizes such as Primogems, Mora, and many more.

