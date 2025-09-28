Genshin Impact Durin early kit leaks

Several new leaks have surfaced online sharing details about Durin's potential kit in Genshin Impact. This info comes from reliable sources, and they suggest that the dragon from Simulanka is a pretty good sub-DPS unit and provides support to the team in various ways. This includes shredding the enemies' Elemental Resistances and applying Pyro.

This article further discusses Durin's early kit details in Genshin Impact, as per the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks Durin's abilities

HXG🍁 @hxg_diluc [Genshin] About Durin Pyro Escoffier, has off-field Pyro application and RES reduction. When there are 1/2 Hexenzirkel characters in the party, when party members trigger a Pyro reaction with Durin, reduces the targets RES to the elements involved in this reaction by 15%/30% for

According to leaks via SeeleLeaks, Durin is slightly similar to Escoffier. He can apply Pyro on enemies even when he is off-field, and a few old leaks suggest that his Pyro application is expected to be good. Durin's off-field Pyro application comes from his Elemental Burst, so players will need a good amount of Energy Recharge on him.

Additionally, when there are 1/2 characters related to Hexenzirkel in the party, and when these units trigger a Pyro-related reaction with Durin, it decreases the enemy's resistance to the element involved in this reaction by 15%/30%.

The Hexenzirkel characters refer to the following:

Durin

Albedo

Mona

Venti

Klee

While the Elemental Resistance shred is an amazing ability, the number of characters who can help Durin trigger this effect is very limited. That said, the game may likely release more Hexenzirkel characters in the future who can play well with the dragon and increase his team options.

According to leaks via Full Stop Chan, Durin also has a passive skill that can supposedly increase one of the three main talents of his entire party member by one, similar to Childa's Master of Weaponry talent. However, this ability is also applicable only to the characters related to the Hexenzirkel.

Both Seele Leaks and Full Stop Chan are fairly reliable sources, so the leaks about Durin's early kit are also likely to be credible.

Durin expected release update

Based on the leaks shared via Team Lunar-Mew, Durin will likely be released in the first half of Version Luna III. As per the current update schedule, Travelers can expect the dragon to debut on December 3, 2025.

Aside from Durin, the Luna III update is also expected to have rerun banners for Neuvillette, Escoffier, and Venti, along with a Mondstadt-themed Chronicled Wish.

