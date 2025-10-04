Genshin Impact Durin skill, burst, passives, and weapon leaks

Durin in Genshin Impact is one of the characters who are expected to become playable in Nod-Krai. Leaks suggest that the mini-dragon will likely be released in version Luna III. Interestingly, some of her Durin's potential abilities have already been leaked by a pretty credible source. Furthermore, there's info about his signature weapon, which gives a CRIT stat boost, but the passive is pretty restrictive.This article further discusses Durin's leaked abilities and his signature weapon in Genshin Impact.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.Genshin Impact leaks show Durin's abilities and signature weaponDurin's skill, burst, and ascension passive leaksAbout Durin via Kokomi byu/Archangel-Des-999 inGenshin_Impact_LeaksA fairly reliable leaker named Kokomi has leaked Durin's potential Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, ascension passive, and some details about his signature weapon. According to the leaks, Durin's Elemental Skill restores energy and gains extra effects similar to Chiori's Elemental Skill.For reference, Chiori's skill has two modes based on what you do after you use her skill for the first time. Pressing her skill the second time switches to the next character in the party and summons an automaton doll that performs coordinated attacks. However, Chiori gains Geo infusion if she uses a Normal Attack instead of using the skill the second time.Meanwhile, Durin's Elemental Burst allows him to deal off-field Pyro DMG, but the range and multiplier of the burst will depend on his form after casting the Elemental Skill. One of his forms allows him to deal damage in a larger AoE but with lower multipliers, while the other form lets him deal damage in a smaller AoE but with higher multipliers.Durin's ascension passive provides different buffs to his two forms when his Elemental Burst is active:Form I: When nearby party members trigger Pyro-related reactions, enemies' Pyro resistance and corresponding elemental resistance are reduced.Form II: Durin's Vaporize and Melt DMG increases based on his Elemental Mastery.Additionally, if there are two or more characters related to the Hexenzirkel members in the party, these effects are doubled.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna III banners leakedDurin's signature weapon leakedBased on the leaks shared by Kokomi, Durin's signature weapon has a Base ATK of 608, and its second stat provides 33.1% CRIT Rate. Unfortunately, the leaks did not share any details about the weapon's passive, but it claims that there should be two or more Hexenzirkel members in the party to trigger all the effects and reach its max potential, making it pretty restrictive.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.