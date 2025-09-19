Genshin Impact Luna III banners leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Sep 19, 2025 11:57 GMT
Luna III banners leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

The banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna III have been leaked. It is expected to release a new character, along with three rerun characters. This also includes an Archon character banner. Assuming the leak is true, Travelers can expect the Event Wishes in this update to feature some of the best characters in the game.

This article further discusses the potential banners in the Genshin Impact Luna III update.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Luna III new character and rerun banners leaked

Team Mew, a fairly credible source, has shared the banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna III update. Here are all the characters expected to be featured on the Event Wishes in this version, as per leaks:

  • Durin (Pyro)
  • Neuvillette (Hydro)
  • Escoffier (Cryo)
  • Venti (Anemo)

Travelers can look forward to Durin's long-awaited release as a playable character. His element is Pyro and is rumored to be a 5-star unit. Multiple leakers have also claimed that Durin will be released in version 6.2, which is officially Luna III, so the leaks about his debut are likely true. Additionally, Team Mew claims that Durin will debut in the first half of the update.

Version Luna III will also have three rerun banners, featuring Escoffier, Neuvillette, and Venti. While the Anemo Archon may not be that good right now, the other two characters are best at what they do. Neuvillette is an amazing option for anyone looking for a main DPS unit. Meanwhile, Escoffier is the best Cryo sub-DPS and support unit.

Unfortunately, the release order for the rerun banners is currently unknown, so players must wait for the livestream.

Mondstadt-themed Chronicled Wish in Luna III leaked

In addition to the regular banners, according to Genshin Leakflow and Seele, version Luna III might rerun the Chronicled Wish and is expected to feature Mondstadt characters. Here is a list of characters that may appear on the Chronicled banner:

  • Diluc (Pyro)
  • Jean (Anemo)
  • Mona (Hydro)
  • Klee (Pyro)
  • Eula (Cryo)
  • Albedo (Geo)

It is unknown whether the rumored Mondstadt-themed banner will be in the first half of the second, but it will likely be in the same phase as Venti's banner since he is the Archon of Mondstadt.

Genshin Leakflow and Seele are fairly reliable sources, so the info is also likely credible.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

