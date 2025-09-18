Genshin Impact leak teases Durin's kit details

Durin is one of the oldest known names in Genshin Impact, introduced as the evil dragon in the Dragonspine release in version 1.2. In version 4.8, players were introduced to a much friendlier and cuter version of Durin, who was later given a humanoid body in the version 5.6 quest. Months later, following his teaser, HoYoverse revealed Durin in Nod-Krai's character teaser trailer, strongly suggesting he will be a playable character in the autonomous region.

Multiple leakers have hinted at Durin releasing in version 6.2, which will be the Luna III update. A reliable leaker, DK2, has now shared some new information about Durin's character role and his kit.

In this article, we will discuss what leakers have reported about Durin's kit in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Durin leaks

In the Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, HoYoverse showcased Durin with a Pyro vision, which has been the only confirmed information until now. As shared by hxg_Diluc on X, reliable leaker DK2 has said the following about Durin:

Pyro sub-DPS with certain support abilities.

Durin being a Pyro sub-DPS would make sense, as there are already more than enough main Pyro DPS characters, and powercreeping the Pyro Archon just after a year would be quite bad. Other than being a Pyro sub-DPS, Durin is rumored to come with support capabilities as well to help his teammates.

Team Mew, another reliable leaker, has provided more info about Durin's support ability as well as how strong he is compared to Xiangling. They have said that Durin will be able to shred resistances for Pyro, Hydro, and Anemo elements. This is not a big surprise, as many modern characters come with elemental resistance shred in their kit, like Citlali and Escoffier.

Apart from resistance shred, Team Mew has also said that Durin's Pyro application is much higher than Xiangling’s, which can be hard to believe since Xiangling's elemental burst has no internal cooldown on Pyro application.

However, the meta has been out of place ever since Natlan’s release, so Xiangling being powercrept as the best Pyro applicator is not too far-fetched. Team Mew also claims that Durin's elemental shred will make him stronger than the 4-star supports in Genshin Impact.

It has been a long time since HoYoverse introduced a 5-star Pyro sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. This title is still owned by the famous Liyue chef, Xiangling. While Mavuika can still work as a support thanks to her off-field application, team buffs, and the Cinder City set, most players prefer to play her as a main DPS.

If the leaks turn out to be true, many fans would appreciate Durin, as a proper sub-DPS is needed in many teams, and players are tired of using Xiangling everywhere.

